Daniel Neman: I got an Instant Pot and my world didn't change

As so often happens, I eventually gave in to peer pressure.

First, I resisted getting a CD player. (I have all these perfectly good records on vinyl.) Then I resisted getting a computer. (I don't want to look things up on the internet; I just need to type.) Then I resisted getting a cellphone. (No one needs to get in touch with me that badly.)

This time, it was an Instant Pot.

An Instant Pot is like a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, saute pan, Dutch oven and food warmer all in one. Yes, I said, but I already have a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a steamer, a saute pan and a Dutch oven. I even have a food warming drawer in my oven. Obviously, I don't need an Instant Pot.

But then came the peer pressure, and it was relentless. It began with an onslaught of cookbooks promising fame, happiness, friendship and wealth just by using an Instant Pot.

But the worst part came from members of the Instant Pot Insta-Cult. One colleague, whom I will call "Valerie," approached me every day to proselytize about its wonders.

"The Instant Pot is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful appliance I've ever known in my life," she would say.

Wait a minute. I know that line. It's what all the brainwashed soldiers said in "The Manchurian Candidate." Well, that's ominous.

But even more alarming was the way "Valerie" said it. No, not the way she said it. The way she looked when she said it. It's that disturbing way her eyes glowed a bright yellow when she talked about it. And was that sulfur perfume she was wearing?

Nevertheless, I relented. No, I caved.

It all started when I found a $50 gift certificate to a kitchen store that a dear friend had given me for Christmas, um, er, five years ago. Well, I was in the process of moving from one city to a loft in another city, and then from the loft to a house, and during all that moving I carefully placed the gift certificate in my filing system. Which is to say I tossed it with a bunch of other stuff in an old laundry basket and then promptly forgot about it.

Naturally, when I eventually unearthed it, I was eager to spend the money. So I went to the kitchen store only to learn that it had closed in March. But it was part of a chain that still exists in other cities, so I went online to see what kind of damage I could do.

When I clicked on the Warehouse Sale section of that company's website, one of the first items I saw was an Instant Pot Ultra. It usually costs $300, the website said, but they were selling it for a few pennies less than $100. Frankly, I doubt that anyone ever actually pays $300 for one, but with my gift certificate I could pick it up for 50 bucks. The shipping was free, too.

The box arrived a couple of days later, and then I ignored it for a couple of days more before tearing into it.

This Instant Pot can do everything. It can make yogurt. It can make porridge. It can even multigrain, whatever that means.

But I don't much care for yogurt, and besides, I already know a very easy way to make it. And I don't think anybody actually enjoys porridge in this country - or this century.

So for my first effort with one of the pots, I decided to put it to its most natural uses: to make a stew and to make rice.

I picked a lamb tagine and basmati rice, which are both featured in the mini-cookbook that comes with the pot (like the instruction manual, the cookbook appears to have been first written in Hungarian, then translated to Japanese before being rendered into English).

I left the prunes and the honey out of the tagine recipe because I didn't want it to be sweet, and I left out the almonds because I didn't have any almonds (actually, that's why I left out the prunes, too). I added some preserved lemon because I had it and because tagines in general are made better with preserved lemons.

It was perfectly fine, but I've made better tagines. On the other hand, it only took about 1 1/2 hours from start to finish. On the other other hand, so did the other tagines.

And then there was the rice. Ordinarily, basmati rice takes about 20 minutes to make. But this version calls for you to soak it in water for 15 minutes, then let the pressure build in the pot, then cook it, then let the pressure diminish before serving it. The whole procedure took about 40 minutes - twice as long as just doing it on the stove top.

Still, it was the best rice I've ever made. So I guess I'm hooked.

The Instant Pot is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful appliance I've ever known in my life.

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com