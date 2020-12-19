Danger Road: Bullets fly on I-95 as FHP shrugs

Shootings erupt on I-95 twice a month nowadays, but the agency charged with enforcing law and order on Florida’s busiest highway says there is little it can do. FHP’s track record backs that up: The South Florida Sun Sentinel reviewed 29 shootings on I-95 in the past year and found evidence not pursued, cases closed quickly without results, and one case left dormant for nine months, then solved overnight after the agency’s track record was questioned.