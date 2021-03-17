DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Opening In St. Petersburg, Florida This Spring

The Highly-Anticipated First US Franchise of Italy’s Popular, Fast-Casual, Fresh Pasta and Homemade Sauce Restaurant Nears Grand Opening in Downtown St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) After months of great anticipation, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces their exciting grand opening in St. Petersburg, Florida this Spring. This is the first franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy in 2012. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros St. Pete’s wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch right in front of the customers with each meal served in to go boxes and ready within minutes. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, fountain drinks, beer and wine will also be served.

“Coming from an Italian heritage, we’ve always had a love for Italian cuisine, especially fresh pasta,” says DalMoros St. Pete franchisee David Caruso. “Luckily, we were connected with Gabriele Dal Moro, whose fresh pasta to go concept has attracted thousands of people to his pasta shop in Venice, Italy. It is the first of its kind and truly a revolutionary way to enjoy fresh pasta without the need to sit down at a formal restaurant. We are very proud to be able to bring this fabulous idea to the United States and finally open. Everyone loves fresh pasta, but typically it is hard to find outside of the kitchen or a gourmet restaurant – this changes that.”

Along with Caruso, DalMoros St. Pete’s team includes General Manager and Head Chef Alberto Buniato who hails from Milan, Italy. Their team plans to open more DalMoros first throughout Southwest Florida and then eventually the rest of the United States. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada, Spain, and now St. Petersburg. Future international openings are scheduled for Singapore, Barcelona and Mexico.

Experience DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening soon at 653 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 . Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-2am, Sunday 11am-7pm. For more information, visit www.dalmoros.us or follow them on Instagram: @dalmoros.us.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Opening In St. Petersburg, Florida This Spring first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.