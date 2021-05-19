DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Celebrates Grand Opening In Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida On Thursday, May 27

The Highly-Anticipated First US Franchise of Italy’s Popular, Fast-Casual, Fresh Pasta and Homemade Sauce Restaurant to Commemorate Grand Opening with a Special “Pasta Cutting”

First 100 Customers of DalMoros St. Pete Receive a Free Pasta Card for Use on Their Next Visit

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces their long-awaited, exciting grand opening in Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday, May 27. This is the first franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros St. Pete will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 938 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch right with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, fountain drinks, beer and wine are also available. The first 100 customers of DalMoros St. Pete on grand opening day will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.

“We are ecstatic to finally open our doors and serve delicious, fresh pasta to everyone,” says DalMoros St. Pete franchisee David Caruso. “Good things are definitely worth waiting for, and we are very proud to introduce this revolutionary concept to the United States – who doesn’t like the idea of enjoying fresh pasta in minutes without the need to sit down and wait at a formal restaurant? We are excited to kick off our grand opening with a special ‘pasta cutting’ not to be missed, and like the original concept in Italy, we hope to attract the masses to our shop in St. Pete and make DalMoros everyone’s favorite.”

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go was founded in Venice, Italy in 2012 by Gabriele Dal Moro. Along with Caruso, DalMoros St. Pete’s team includes Regional Vice President and Head Chef Alberto Buniato, who hails from Milan, Italy. Their team plans to open more DalMoros first throughout Southwest Florida and then eventually the rest of the United States. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada, Spain and now St. Petersburg. Future international openings are scheduled for Singapore, Barcelona and Mexico.

Experience DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go at 653 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 . Hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday 11am-9pm, Thursday 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-2am, Sunday 11am-9pm. For more information, visit www.dalmoros.us or follow them on Instagram: @dalmoros.us.

