DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Announces Second Location Coming To St. Armands Circle In Sarasota, Florida

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Less than six months since the incredible grand opening of the first US franchise in Downtown St. Petersburg, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is kicking off its rapid expansion with the announcement of the second location coming to St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida. DalMoros St. Armands will open at 309 John Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34236 in early 2022. The 900 square foot space will house indoor and outdoor seating and offer DalMoros’ signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, homemade sauces, tasty toppings and tiramisu ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.

“We are very excited to open our second location,” says DalMoros Franchisee David Caruso. “We learned a lot from our first opening and the first few months of operations in Downtown St. Pete, and we are going to take those learnings and apply them to our new location. St. Armands Circle is a very popular tourist attraction bringing in people from all over the world, and it gives us a great opportunity for even more people to be exposed to our yummy food and fresh pasta to go concept. Like Downtown St. Petersburg, it’s an area with high foot traffic, which is what we look for in a new DalMoros location. We are still reveling in the huge success of our first opening, and we look forward to bringing those same great vibes to St. Armands and many more locations in the future.”

DalMoros St. Pete recently announced delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash, the addition of beer and wine to the menu, late night hours for Fridays and Saturdays, online ordering via www.dalmoros.us and a mobile app where customers can place orders for pick up and join a loyalty program providing perks to its most frequent customers. In addition, DalMoros promises even more surprises coming up in October for National Pasta Month, such as specials and new sauces.

DalMoros was founded in Venice, Italy in 2012 by Gabriele Dal Moro. The DalMoros US franchise team plans to open more DalMoros across Southwest Florida and eventually the rest of the United States. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada and St. Petersburg. Future international openings are set for Singapore, Barcelona and Mexico.

Experience DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go at 653 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 and coming soon to St. Armands Circle in Sarasota. DalMoros St. Pete is open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-2:30am, Sunday 12pm-6pm. For more information, visit www.dalmoros.us or follow DalMoros on Instagram: @dalmoros.us

