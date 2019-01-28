Dallas vegan food truck owner shares Cuban-inspired cooking tips

DALLAS - If you're not yet sure about vegan food, Cynthia Nevels is the one to convert you. The owner of the Dallas-based Soulgood food truck and catering company has a passion for plant-based eating. She's not pushy or judgy, but her quiet strength and devotion to health and sustainability - and tasty food - is enough to draw you in.

Nevels began experimenting with meatless meals when her youngest son, Tyler, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

"Because we were always going back and forth to the hospital, we had to eat convenience foods," Nevels says. "Fast foods were absolute junk. I didn't have a lot of options. I wanted to have things that were quick and on the go."

She launched Soulgood in 2012 with the goal of providing healthy and fast options. "I wanted to help mothers like myself feed their children."

Tyler died in 2015, and Nevels has been determined to keep his legacy alive and help others through Soulgood, which donates 5 percent of every purchase to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

One of her goals with Soulgood is to create vegan food even carnivores find familiar and enjoy, like pancakes and "buttermilk" biscuits, burgers, nachos and tacos. "The goal is that you can't tell the difference," Nevels says.

She recently added a Havana Bowl, inspired by her recent trip to Cuba. It's a filling bowl of white rice, black beans, "chicken" strips from Beyond Meat (made with soy and pea proteins), avocado and fried plantains.

The beans and rice were staples at every restaurant in Havana, she says, and the avocados "were as big as my head." She also fell in love with plantains, which she had never been interested in trying in the U.S. "The flavor just came alive for me, and I wanted to replicate it in a vegan way," she says.

She bought some plantains (most grocery stores have them), and sauteed them in Miyoko's Cultured Vegan Butter, made with cashews and coconut oil. "The key is to use overly ripe plantains. That's when the flavor is really sweet," she says. "Just saute 1 and a half minutes on each side until golden brown. It's nice because they don't turn a dark, burnt color."

