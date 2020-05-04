Dallas’s Prep Kitchen Answers the Call

Chef-Prepared Meal Company Helps Those Who Help

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dallas Prep Kitchen , an emerging player in the growing Dallas-based food preparation sector, has been feeding North Texans big and small since 2018.

The Prep Kitchen was founded with the belief that all individuals, and their health and nutrition status are crucial to positive community outcomes. Providing real, whole foods- lean proteins, vegetables, and fruits with natural forms of fiber, are vital in supporting people’s immunity and overall health. Now more than ever, children, elderly, those at risk of, or suffering from food insecurity, and those with pre-existing conditions are at increased risk. With the onset of COVID-19, Prep Kitchen’s need to feed has grown exponentially and they have answered the call across the region.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, North Texas Giving Day, Prep Kitchen will be donating lunch meals to the Texas National Guard members who are working with the North Texas Food Bank on continued fulfillment in a region experiencing unprecedented food demands and needs.

“These selfless workers and the entire North Texas Food Bank are working tirelessly to keep up with the current crisis’ demands by providing tens of thousands of meals to families in need every day,” says Kyle Clark, CEO of Prep Kitchen.

This spring, Prep Kitchen community initiatives have also included donating 500 free meals to D/FW students that were displaced as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic as well as a PK First Responder discount program that provides local first responders (Doctors, EMT, Nurses, Police, Firefighters) with 25% off all their PK food orders.

Prep Kitchen is preparing for continued community support throughout North Texas and is accepting collaboration donation requests and charity partnership opportunities via email at info@theprepkitchen.com

About Dallas Prep Kitchen

Dallas Prep Kitchen is a leader in the Dallas-based food industry, dedicated to bringing gourmet, chef-prepared organic meals into homes through simple (and delicious) meal-prepping and planning services. Prep Kitchen offerings are available at convenient pick-up locations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as nationwide delivery to make health and wellness an attainable lifestyle for all.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

dana@thevokolgroup.com

972-955-9747