This Dallas juice bar is selling growlers of celery juice to keep up with the wellness trend

DALLAS - I paid $5 for 10 ounces of celery juice the other day. Not even a whole celery bunch, just the juice. The three women in front of me at the Dallas juice bar also ordered fresh celery juice, some with a hint of lemon. The juicer at the shop was whirring frequently, working overtime on those fibrous, stringy green stalks.

The juice was a vibrant green, slightly sweet and salty, and very refreshing. Did it make me feel younger, more energized? Maybe. But mostly I felt suddenly very interested in celery.

Celery juicing is the latest foodie wellness phenomenon, mostly due to the popularity of Anthony William, known as The Medical Medium, who claims that drinking 16 ounces of straight celery juice (made from about one bunch of organic celery) in the morning can help a number of acute and chronic health issues such as acne, eczema and gallstones. Big-name celebrities have jumped on the trend, including Miranda Kerr, Sylvester Stallone and Pharrell Williams, and athletes like Novak Djokovic.

The scientific research on celery juice is minimal, and William is not a physician, but many followers say they notice various health improvements. Some studies on mice and gerbils have found anti-inflammatory benefits from celery, which includes flavenoids like apigenin.

The Gem juice bar on Forest Lane in Dallas sells a 16-ounce cup of fresh celery juice for $7, 10 ounces for $5, a bottled juice for $9, and a 64-ounce growler for $32. That's right, a glass growler of celery juice.

"Celery juice is very exciting," says the Gem's owner, Leslie Needleman, who drinks it every morning. "We all do it," she says. "The digestion impact has been amazing for me." She adds that it also helps with cravings.

Needleman began seeing an increase in customers asking for celery juice last summer, but it's blown up this year, with the Gem juicing about 6 tons of celery so far in 2019, she says. (The leftover pulp is turned into compost, picked up by Recycle Revolution three times a week, and then taken to the Texas Worm Ranch.)

Other juice bars are seeing increased demand as well. At the Juice Bar in Inwood Village, Texas, they have increased their organic celery orders to keep up with the demand. Their cold-pressed 16-ounce celery juice, made fresh, usually in the morning, sells for $7. JuiceLand in Plano, Texas, recently had a sign for customers that indicated an organic celery shortage due to the high demand as well as weather conditions, but they now offer it in bottles and can make it fresh.

Richard Torres, co-owner of Chef's Produce in Dallas, which supplies produce to local juice bars such as the Gem as well as restaurants, says he's seen a spike in organic celery orders since January of this year. In November and December of 2018, Torres sold about 65 cases a month of organic celery (each case is about 60 pounds), but that shot up to over 110 cases a month in January and February.

"Mainly the organics are going to the juice bars," Torres says. "The hotels and restaurants are getting the conventional," which they use to make a lot of stocks and sauces.

But the demand has not affected the cost or supply as much as the weather, he adds. The cost of celery is the highest he's seen in a long time, mostly because of weather conditions in southern California, where he gets most of his celery right now.

"They had some pretty extreme weather like cold and rain they don't typically see, and it messed up things when it came to planting and harvesting," he says. Organic celery right now is about $80 per case, and even conventional is "through the roof" at over $70 per case, he adds. Typically organic celery goes for about $40 a case, and conventional is around $20. "We're not even doing our typical markup when it gets that high," Torres says.

He says prices should start coming down, however, when the harvest transitions to northern California at the end of April.

