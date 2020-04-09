Dallas-Based Bottoms Up Cocktails Offering Ready-to-Go Cocktail Solution to Texas Restaurants during COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order

Premium-crafted, Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Adhere to TABC’s Temporary Waiver Notice

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bottoms Up Cocktails, a Dallas-based company that develops and manufactures premium-crafted ready-to-drink cocktails, announces product availability to Texas restaurants effective immediately. Where convenience and safety are key and time is of the essence, restaurants are seeking alternatives to increase revenue during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order that is currently in place. Bottoms Up Cocktails meets the requirements that restaurants with a Mixed Beverage Permit must follow in accordance with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

On March 19, 2020, the TABC released a Temporary Waiver Notice that restaurants holding a Mixed Beverage Permit can include alcohol with “To-Go” food orders, but require that the alcohol be delivered in the “original” container that was sealed by the manufacturer of the beverage (375mL or less only).

Bottoms Up “Ready-to-Drink” Cocktails are only 200mL single serve bottles, which consumers simply shake and pour over ice. Restaurants will have a wide selection of cocktails to choose from including Classic Margarita, Bloody Mary, Raspberry Lemonade w/Vodka, Blueberry Mojito, Moscow Mule, Tom Collins and Whiskey Sour.

“We recognize there is a need to provide restaurants with out-of-the-box ideas that bring an extra revenue stream during the stay-at-home order,” said Betty “Lily” Spining, CEO of Bottoms Up Cocktails. “As fellow Texans, it’s our honor to provide restaurants with such an opportunity by offering a premium product that meets the State’s requirement and is easy to implement.”

Restaurants interested in the Bottoms Up Cocktails ready-to-go solution should reach out to their local Goody Goody, Sigel’s Fine Wine & Great Spirits, and Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods representatives for pricing, availability, and delivery. In most cases, product can be delivered within a couple of days to restaurants, a great opportunity for restaurant patrons to enjoy al fresco dining on their own patios.

About Bottoms Up Cocktails

Bottoms Up Cocktails designs, develops, manufactures, and markets, crisp and refreshingly delicious premium-crafted Ready-To-Drink cocktails, each with their own sense of style and taste, using only the highest quality spirits and ingredients available. The innovators behind Bottoms Up Cocktails worked tirelessly to develop premium products to meet the needs of people on the go. These cocktails were not only expertly crafted but crafted to be convenient no matter what you are doing. Bottoms Up Cocktails are “Ready To Go When You Are.” For more information, visit BottomsUpCocktails.com or call 214-632-3355.

Follow us on social media! #BottomsUpCocktails

Editor’s Note: Link to Dropbox with high-resolution photos – https://www.dropbox.com/sh/o2srwl14gz4d30c/AADMtWj0xRpu3Ejov-4WJC5Pa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Kathy Beazley

214-728-5573, mobile

kathy@kathyrbeazley.com

Suzanne Flodin

214-500-4289

suzanne@thegentryagency.com