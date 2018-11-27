The Dairy Queen System Spreads Holiday Cheer With Festive Seasonal Blizzard Treats

Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat

DQ® adds OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat and Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to menu

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The Dairy Queen® system is ringing in the holiday season with two festive seasonal Blizzard® treats, the OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat and Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat, available now at participating DQ® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide.

DQ serves up a hot flavor in a cool treat with the fan-favorite OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat, a delicious mix of OREO cookie pieces and rich cocoa fudge hand-blended with DQ creamy vanilla soft serve that’s finished with whipped topping. The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat, available beginning Dec. 3, is a cool, refreshing combination of peppermint candy pieces and choco chunks hand-blended with DQ’s vanilla soft serve.

Blizzard Treats are made to order and are offered in four sizes, including the popular Mini. Freebies, rewards and special deals are available through the DQ mobile app to thank guests for their loyalty. Fans who simply download and register for the DQ mobile app will receive an offer for a free small Blizzard Treat at participating locations. National weekly exclusive DQ deals on treats, food and beverages, redeemable at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas, and Canada, also are available on the app.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com, and connect with the DQ system on social media using @DairyQueen.

OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat

*OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com