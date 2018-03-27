The Dairy Queen System Hits a Homerun with New Baseball Inspired Blizzard Treat in Home Team Cities on Opening Day

DQ® system introduces exclusive new Triple Play Blizzard Treat in 15 stores across America for a limited time

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) When fans start singing “Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd . . .” on opening day this year, they may be adding a new line: Take me out to DQ®. That’s because the Dairy Queen® system is kicking off baseball season with the introduction of the new Triple Play Blizzard® Treat available only in 15 stores, one store in each home team city beginning on March 29.

The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company will be offering the Triple Play Blizzard Treat only at select DQ and DQ Grill & Chill® locations until supplies last in one store in 15 markets listed online at dairyqueen.com/baseball.

Unlike any Blizzard Treat DQ has ever served, the Triple Play Blizzard Treat looks different than any Blizzard Treat served before and has very limited availability. The delicious explosion of favorite ballpark flavors is capped with unique garnishes; caramel coated peanuts, caramel popcorn brittle and choco chunks are hand-blended together with world famous DQ creamy soft serve, then topped with crunchy pretzel rods and choco drizzled caramel popcorn, to create an unforgettable Blizzard Treat. The special DQ Triple Play Blizzard Treat is available in only one store in each of the 15 home team cities.

“This is the first time in 50 years that all 30 teams will open on the same day and we are celebrating as only DQ can, with a spectacular baseball-inspired treat created for fans cheering on their teams on opening day. We recommend fans come in quickly because this Blizzard Treat tested off the charts and won’t be available for long,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Our Blizzard Treat innovation team has combined sweet and savory tastes that will bring back memories of baseball and ballparks, whether you still play, played as kid or tagged along as a younger or older sibling to practices and games. That’s something almost all of us can relate to.”

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

