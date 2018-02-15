The Dairy Queen System is Bringing the Sweet Heat in February

DQ® introduces new Honey Hot Glazed Chicken Strip Basket

Minneapolis, MN (Restaurant News Release) New bolder flavors are on the menu at DQ® this month with the addition of the new Honey Hot Glazed Chicken Strip Basket available at participating DQ and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide for a limited time only.

Fans will enjoy a unique fusion of sweet heat with the Honey Hot Glazed Chicken Strip Basket, the only chicken strip meal with wing joint status. The chicken strips, made with the succulent 100 percent all white meat chicken tenderloins, are sauced and tossed in a honey hot glaze that combines sweetness from honey and heat from Frank’s RedHot®, a hot sauce made from a variety of cayenne peppers, produced by McCormick®. The hot and spicy chicken strips are served in a basket with Texas toast, crispy fries, Ranch dipping sauce and a wet napkin.

“Quality is at the core of all food innovations coming from the DQ kitchen,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “We are known for our delicious chicken tenderloin strips and savory taste experiences. The new Honey Hot Glazed Chicken Strip Basket combines both. We are rewarding our ‘basket fanatics’ with an exciting new flavor profile.”

The Dairy Queen® system, a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company, also is featuring the Dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat Made With Ghirardelli® in February. It’s a sweet and crunchy blend of strawberry topping and rich dark chunks blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve. Blizzard Treats are made to order and so thick they are served upside down in four sizes, including the popular Mini.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com. Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and follow the system at twitter.com/dairyqueen. Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11 million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com