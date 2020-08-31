Dairy Queen Limited Edition Holiday Sweater Will Bring Out Your Inner Elf

Pre-Order Holiday Sweater Before September 11, 2020

Bedford, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) While 2020 has seen its ups and downs, Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas want the year to end on a happy note by bringing a little holiday cheer to your wardrobe. Dairy Queen is launching pre-order sales today of its annual holiday sweater, which is sure to bring out your inner elf.

The colorful, elf-themed sweater is available only by pre-ordering online through September 11 at midnight (CST). The retail cost of the limited-edition sweater is $35.00 plus tax/shipping and can be purchased at Dairy Queen Holiday Sweater . The sweaters will be shipped directly to the fan’s address in December.

“The annual holiday sweater is a fun way to engage Dairy Queen fans in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “The creative design will appeal to everyone of any age. It’s a perfect sweater for holiday parties, family photos, or just to wear throughout the chilly winter months.”

Just in time for the holidays, the unisex sweater details a green and red elf costume featuring the DQ® logo as a belt buckle with adorable red and white stockings and elf shoes.

“For more than 70 years, customers have been enjoying the treats and eats at their local Dairy Queen restaurants throughout Texas,” said Romanus. “Fans have an emotional connection to the brand and the holiday sweater is another opportunity to connect with our fans.”

Throughout the pandemic, Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas have continued to offer full menus using drive-thru, take-out, as well as third-party delivery and online ordering, where available.

Dairy Queen menus include a wide variety of treats such as soft-serve cones, sundaes, banana splits, and the Peanut Buster® Parfait, along with the Blizzard® Treats in a variety of flavors. Restaurants in Texas also offer tasty eats like the Hungr-Buster®, Grilled Chicken and the classic Chicken Fried Steak sandwiches, Steak Finger Country basket®, Chicken Strip Country basket®, salads, tacos and Tex-Mex options.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as DQ. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of Dairy Queen franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing programs for Dairy Queen franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu sold at the nearly 600 Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas. The Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the Dairy Queen franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada and 21 other countries, including the nearly 600 Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram , Twitter or Facebook .

