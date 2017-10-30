Dairy Queen Brand Celebrates the Holiday Season With Festive Blizzard Treats

DQ® system also adds new Western BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch to menu

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) To celebrate the holiday season, the Dairy Queen® system, a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company, is debuting the OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat and bringing back the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat, available from now through December at participating DQ® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide.

“These Blizzard Treats are the perfect way for our fans to sweeten the holiday season with two quintessential flavors – cocoa and peppermint candy,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “There’s no better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends than at DQ.”

With the new OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat, the DQ system is creating a unique twist on a treat that blends hot and cold. OREO cookie pieces and rich cocoa fudge are hand blended with cold, creamy, classic vanilla soft serve then topped with whipped topping.

The DQ system brings back a fan favorite with the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat, a cool, refreshing combination of peppermint candy pieces and choco chunks hand blended with DQ’s vanilla soft serve. Blizzard Treats are made to order and are offered in four sizes, including the popular Mini.

In other menu news, the DQ system is adding a new Western BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch, available for a limited time beginning October 30. One of the best value meals in the quick service restaurant industry, the Western BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger $5 Buck Lunch includes a juicy DQ 100 percent pure beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and crispy onion rings, served with crispy fries, a 21 oz. beverage and a choice of DQ’s signature sundae. Fans can upgrade from the $5 Buck Lunch sundae to a small Blizzard Treat for just $1.

In December, the Chicken Strip Basket will be offered for $4.99 and includes succulent all-tenderloin 100 percent white meat chicken strips, Texas toast, crispy fries, and country gravy dipping sauce.

“We added a new $5 Buck Lunch and a Chicken Strip Basket special because we are all looking for value, particularly around the holidays,” said Hokanson. “Our menu has you covered for that pre- or post-shopping lunch, dinner, snack time or late night.”

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

