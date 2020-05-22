Dairy Farmers and Pizza Hut Team Up to Celebrate the High School Class of 2020 With 500,000 Free Pizzas

Just in Time for At-Home Graduation Parties, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” announces that Hut Rewards members can claim a Medium one-topping pizza through May 28, while supplies last

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Prom, birthdays, and graduations. The list of missed moments over the last few months is too long to count. While those memories can’t be replaced, America’s dairy farmers and Pizza Hut joined forces to help bring some much-needed joy to mark a milestone worth celebrating in a big way. Together, they are honoring the High School Class of 2020 by giving away half a million pizzas to graduates and their families – because nothing makes a party better than pizza. And, last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mr. Fallon himself joined in on the fun by announcing the pizza giveaway.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days. So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020,” said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “We’re proud to partner with America’s hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza.”

“We are so excited to partner with Pizza Hut to help high school seniors and their families celebrate this special milestone in their lives,” said Marilyn Hershey, a Pennsylvania dairy farmer and chair of Dairy Management Inc., a dairy promotion organization funded by America’s dairy farmers and importers. “America’s dairy farmers have great appreciation and respect for the hard work that graduating students have put in and nothing celebrates that better than cheese and pizza enjoyed with family and friends.”

With half a million free pies up for grabs, graduates can score big for their grad parties. To claim a free pizza, visit www.pizzahut.com/gradparty , sign into your Hut Rewards account, and a digital coupon for a free one-topping Medium Pizza will be deposited into your account while supplies last. Not a Hut Rewards member? Don’t worry, you can sign up and enter to get your free pizza coupon at the same time. Coupons will be valid for online redemption through June 4, 2020.1

With a focus on keeping team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: delivery, carryout, or all new curbside pickup that allows customers to never leave the comfort and safety of their own car. Those ordering can select their preferred method when ordering over the phone, through the official Pizza Hut app or on the Pizza Hut website.

Pizza Hut will also be celebrating more missed moments – both big and small – through a social content series on Pizza Hut’s Instagram channel. Miss having date nights or a birthday that you couldn’t celebrate with family and friends? No problem, Pizza Hut has you covered with the delicious cheese you love on your favorite pizzas. Keep an eye on @pizzahut for more in the coming weeks.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations are working to implement new health and safety procedures including advising all guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com . Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

Contact:

Brett LeVecchio

Pizza Hut

972-338-6730

Brett.LeVecchio@yum.com

About DMI

Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) is funded by America’s 35,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

Contact:

Lisa McComb, DMI

630-484-1158

Lisa.McComb@dairy.org