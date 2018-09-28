Daily Meal Names Pepe's No. 1 Pizza In Country; 8 More Connecticut Pizzerias Make '101 Best' List

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana again has the No.1 pizza in the country, and eight more Connecticut pies are among the “101 Best Pizzas in America,” according to the Daily Meal.

The food site released its annual list this week, ranking top pies across the country. The voting panel, which included a team of food writers, pizza bloggers, chefs and other experts, again chose Pepe’s white clam pie as its #1 selection.

“Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana retains its crown as America’s finest pizzeria,” they wrote. “This is a checklist destination, one you’ll have to make a pilgrimage to if you want to discuss the topic of America's best pizza with any authority.” Daily Meal calls the clam pie, now found at 10 locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, “one of the most iconic dishes in America."

At No. 12, New Haven neighbor and Wooster Street rival Sally’s Apizza was honored for its tomato pie. “When you visit, keep in mind that while Sally's staff have been known to admit that Pepe’s clam pie is better, the tomato pie here (tomato sauce, no cheese) has the original beat,” they wrote.

Right behind at No. 13, Modern Apizza, on New Haven’s State Street, earned a nod for its Italian bomb. “Modern's pies are slightly topping-heavy with weak structural integrity,” they wrote. “Given the topping focus, the Italian Bomb is the pie to try: it’s topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, onion, and pepper.”

Stamford-born Colony Grill, with other locations in Fairfield, Norwalk and Milford, came in at #26 for its thin-crust bar pie topped with hot oil, calling its signature ingredient “a must.”

“There’s something special about the equal amounts of ingredients you likely won’t have had before, the way the pockmarked surface resembles some crazy dream where cheese covers the surface of the moon (melty like you remember from the orange-oil-covered slice at your childhood favorite pizzeria), and how the sting of the oil brings you right back to the sip of beer you’ll want while savoring each bite,” they wrote.

Ernie’s Pizza in New Haven is noted at No. 57, with editors recognizing its relatively unheralded status in the shadow of the city’s pizza giants. Immediately behind it, at #58, is Zuppardi’s Apizza of West Haven, earning a spot on the list for its Special: mushroom, sausage, and marinara (with Daily Meal also mentioning its freshly shucked littleneck clam pie and one with escarole and beans.)

Derby’s Roseland Apizza checks in at No. 64 for its plain tomato pie. “ If this is your first time, start with a plain tomato pie (no cheese). You’ll want the Roseland Special (sausage and mushrooms), the fresh-shucked clam pie (white), and one of the special shrimp pizzas (said to include two pounds of shrimp — no joke.”)

Back in New Haven, BAR’s mashed potato and bacon pie landed at #66. “It’s covered with thick béchamel, the mashed potatoes are well seasoned and fairly creamy for having just baked in an oven, and there’s lots of garlic,” they wrote. “That all results in a definite check-it-off-your-list item.”

At No. 80, Stamford’s Coalhouse Pizza gains recognition for its “Blue Skies” pie with tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and basil. “With 30 standard pies made with Caputo ‘00’ flour and fresh mozzarella, and almost 70 different toppings to choose from to make your own go-to, Coalhouse could appear to err toward that diner menu dilemma: trying to be too much to too many without doing any one thing right. But the pies here are good — dark and thin, crunchy in all the right places,” editors wrote.

Read the full Daily Meal list here.