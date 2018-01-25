The Daily Meal: The best doughnut in Illinois is...

Are you looking for a kick start to your midweek blahs? Something sweet that will counterbalance your morning coffee?

How about a doughnut? That round delight that can be glazed, sprinkled or filled with gooey goodness. The Daily Meal just released its picks for the best doughnuts in every state and spoiler alert: Illinois' featured favorite is produced by Dat Donut in Chicago.

According to the guide, the mainstay of the spot is the "Big Dat" whose pillowy fluffiness is truly satisfying, some of the best they've ever tried. "The plain glaze will make you wonder if there really is anything better than a ginormous, classic, glazed doughnut."

If 2017 was as great as we thought it was, and it was as far as the realm of food was concerned, we can only expect 2018 will set the bar even higher. If you are curious about the fare in other states, here's the full list.

What's your preferred doughnut of choice?

