Daily coronavirus updates: Gov. Lamont says Connecticut has hit criteria for reopening; COVID-19 hospitalizations on decline for almost 4 weeks; deaths reach 3,449

Two days ahead of the planned reopening of many Connecticut businesses, at least one prominent health official thinks the time is right.“Based on what I’ve learned, what I’ve understood, what I’ve observed from the different modeling, I think this is the right place to be at this time,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief medical officer at Hartford HealthCare. “We need to be cautious, we need to be optimistic, but at the same time we need to continue to follow safety principles.”