Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up; Five more UConn students test positive

September 2, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant

However, the state's overall positivity rate remained low on Wednesday.