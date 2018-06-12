Dads Eat Free at Zinburger Wine & Burger on Father’s Day, June 17

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the award-winning upscale boutique burger restaurant, is honoring Dad on his big day by offering a free meal on Father’s Day, June 17.

Dads will receive either a large salad or entrée sandwich with the purchase of an entrée at equal or less value.

This Father’s Day special is valid at all 15 east coast locations for dine-in only.

For more information, visit www.zinburger.com.

About Zinburger

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. more than seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical guest following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 wine varieties.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked-to-order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef, American-style Kobe Beef and Certified Angus Beef/Prime Rib Blend are ground fresh at least twice a day.

Last year, Zinburger was named to Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” which features the top 50 high potential, performance-proven full-service brands with fewer than 50 locations.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

Media Contact:

Tom Beyer

150PR

480-358-8135

tom@150pr.com