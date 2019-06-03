Dads Eat Free at Arooga’s on Father’s Day

Free Meal for Dad with Purchase on June 16th

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is giving Dad the ultimate gift by giving him a free meal on Father’s Day with purchase of equal or greater value at participating Arooga’s locations all day on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019 (offer excludes East Brunswick, NJ and Allentown, Pa locations).

Arooga’s is the ultimate spot for families, and especially for Dads with more than 40 beers on draft ranging from local craft favorites to national icons, a menu packed with made-to-order greatness such as signature no antibiotic ever Wagyu burgers, scratch-made appetizers, and National Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings, and a view of the FIFA Women’s World Cup or U.S. Open Championship from every seat. The brand’s value driven kids’ menu and plant-based meal alternatives makes dining out easy and fun for the whole family.

“As a Dad, I can’t think of a better way for me to spend Father’s Day than with my family in an awesome place where I have tons of options for beers or food, and can also catch the U.S. Team in the Women’s World Cup. ” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “At Arooga’s, we have that and more, and can’t wait to share this special day with our treasured Dads. A free meal for Dad is a great deal for everyone, and we hope that our guests will come out and take advantage of this offer.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, and Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

Arooga’s “Dads Eat Free” promotion is dine-in only, and with purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted, and offer does not include daily specials. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions and is limited to one discount per check. Beverage is not included in offer. Offer valid at participating Arooga’s locations only (excluding East Brunswick, NJ and Allentown, Pa).

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com