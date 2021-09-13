Daddy’s Chicken Shack Seeks Growth and Innovation Through Brand Repositioning

Fried chicken startup selects Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm to build a national chain of franchised locations

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Daddy’s Chicken Shack has chosen to partner with global architecture and design firm Harrison to utilize its experience in scaling a brand for growth and leveraging innovation to engage guests.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack started as a small stand at Smorgasburg, Downtown Los Angeles’ weekly food festival, in 2018. Following its success and the passion of Co-Owners Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas, the duo opened Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s first location in Pasadena, California. Now, Webb and Georgalas are ready to share accessible, authentic, inspired creations with more of the chicken-loving public, which is why they have enlisted the help of Harrison.

Harrison is using its strategic holistic approach and storytelling process to evolve the design to be ready to scale sites throughout the U.S. The firm has been tasked to reposition the fast-casual brand for scale, beginning with a new flagship location in the Heights, a blossoming community near Downtown Houston. Through a new brand strategy, and concept and design evolution, Harrison has positioned Daddy’s Chicken Shack for growth, including dine-in, kiosk ordering, a walk-up pick-up window and a new drive-thru “online pick-up only lane” prototype design.

“Our brand’s story is one of rich history and humble beginnings,” Webb said. “Daddy’s Chicken Shack comes from a line of people that enjoy hosting guests and feeding them well, and we know Harrison will translate these values to any location or market we enter as we continue to grow.”

The underlying concept of Daddy’s Chicken Shack is American Southern with a hint of Asian, as Webb hails from Texas and Georgalas is half Japanese. Georgalas and Webb are a husband-and-wife duo, and Webb’s father, Bob Webb, who created the logo, continues to support the growing brand as creative director, ensuring that authenticity and brand messaging remain strong and consistent. Bob’s original artwork will be featured in the dining room.

The core pillars for the new restaurant design are southern hospitality, refined confidence, repurpose and resilient, and natural imperfection. All the design elements have a meaning and a story. For example, the murals surrounding the restaurants will pay homage to Webb’s farm in Brenham, Texas.

The new Houston, Texas restaurant will also integrate different methods of ordering, which will provide a seamless customer experience whether they are ordering online, from a mobile device or in person. The restaurant will feature app innovation and a pickup lane, an inviting porch with outdoor kiosks, porch-swing-inspired benches, and indoor booth and banquet seating.

“We’re excited to work with Pace and Chris on growing Daddy’s Chicken Shack and bringing its one-of-a-kind brand story to life,” said Harrison Design Director Sarah Jenkinson. “The familiarity of comforting nostalgia, Southern American design and Japanese minimalism all wrapped up in a warm environment gives this brand such a unique brand identity and design language. We can’t wait to see what the Houston community thinks of the new restaurant!”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit harrison.hn .

Daddy’s Chicken Shack: Good Livin’ & Better Chicken

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 32 years. For more information, visit harrison.hn and follow Harrison on Instagram .

About Daddy’s Chicken Shack

Daddy’s Chicken Shack was founded in Pasadena, California and has been frequented by celebs such as Jay Leno, David Lee Roth and Terry Crews. Founded by Chef Pace Webb and her husband, Chris Georgalas, they are now launching a national franchise program targeted for multi-unit foodservice operators looking for a great chicken concept. The flagship location and training center is under development in Houston, Texas and will open later this year. To learn more about the concept and the franchise program visit the website or contact Ben Litalien at ben@daddysfranchising.com.

