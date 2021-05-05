  1. Home
Dad deserves the Switchback Ridge Petite Sirah

May 5, 2021
From www.beaconjournal.com
By
Phil Masturzo, Akron Beacon Journal
PHIL MASTURZO/DIGITAL/TNS

"This is our family's legacy in a bottle," said founder Kelly Peterson. "This is what we do for love." Switchback Ridge Petit Sirah on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in St. Helena, California.

Father’s Day is approaching. I’ll get right to the point: Leave the tie, and take the Switchback Ridge Petite Sirah.

It’s the ideal selection for fathers who love wine. And this wine loves anything on the grill. What could be more perfect? Oh, maybe that the winemaker happens to be the highly acclaimed Bob Foley.

I crossed this wine off my bucket list in California after owner Kelly Peterson graciously hosted me for a private tasting and a tour of her family’s 100-acre ranch in Dutch Henry Canyon (in the northern part of Napa Valley).

This is a powerful wine with rich, dark berry flavors. Don’t let the $64.99 price tag throw you. It’s for your dad for cry-eye. Pick up a couple of steaks, a slab of short ribs, or your favorite grilling meat, and make your dad feel like a king when you pour him a glass of this wine.

“This is our family’s legacy in a bottle,” said Peterson. “This is what we do for love.”