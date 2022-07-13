Dacha Beer Garden’s Seventh Annual “Sour Liz” Event Highlights the Best “Pucker Up” Brews to Tickle Tastebuds

Tangy beers bursting with flavor and probiotics are the latest trend on the beer scene

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s time to slather on lipstick, pucker up, and take a selfie at Dacha Beer Garden ’s Shaw location where the Seventh Annual “Sour Liz” Event is in full swing until July 20. Named for the iconic Elizabeth Taylor mural that seems to watch over the beer garden’s festivities, “Sour Liz” features more than 14 rare, unusual, and notable sour brews from more than 10 participating breweries and ushers in the latest trend in craft beers, according to Dacha co-founder Dmitri Chekaldin.

“The sours are the fastest-growing beer category at the moment,” said Chekaldin. “They are quickly growing in popularity and the varieties are continually multiplying. Everyone loves the bold flavors, but they particularly appeal to our female customers.”

If the Sour Patch Kids had grown up, they would undoubtedly have a hard time choosing between some of the tart and sweet options such as Mustang Sally’s Key Lime Imperial Sour Ale. Another treat for the senses is Caboose Brewing’s Tangerine Gose with unmistakable notes of tangerine and tropical fruit flavors. For full-on sophistication or to show off in front of friends, there’s the Rose City Sour from Cascade Brewing, described as “delicate aromas of fresh roses with notes of dried cranberries, pomegranates, and a hint of white pepper.”

Other participating breweries with lip-curdling concoctions include Red Bear Brewing, Union Brewing, Caboose Brewing, Thin Man Brewery, Ithaca Brewing, Evolution Brewing, Solace Brewing, and 7 Locks Brewing.

According to Chekaldin, in addition to the sour beers’ distinctive flavors, the fruit-laden beverages could also pack a powerful boost to the gut. “All of the sour brews are infused with probiotics, which are great for digestion and gut health,” he explained. “It’s an added benefit that makes these sour beers so interesting.”

The “Sour Liz” Event runs at Dacha Beer Garden’s Shaw location at 1600 7th Street NW location through July 20. Serious beer fans can join the Dacha Beer Club, a free reward-based program. Club members can earn prizes ranging from free appetizers to brewery tours and parties for friends on Dacha’s tab. Beer Club will meet every Wednesday, a traditional release day for new, rare, and exciting beers. To find out more about Beer Club, visit dachadc.com .

