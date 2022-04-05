Dacha Beer Garden Navy Yard Reopens Just in Time for Baseball, Brews, and Springtime Vibes

800-Person Seating Capacity Beer Garden Debuts New Look with All-Weather Canopy

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Springtime ushers in brews, baseball, and dogs drinking puppacinos next to their humans at Dacha Beer Garden Navy Yard , which recently reopened after extensive renovations. Whether customers are dropping by to share craft beers before a Washington Nationals game or celebrating Opening Day with friends after the game, unpredictable weather will no longer be a deterrent for the sprawling beer garden that seats up to 800 customers. A new all-weather canopy guarantees guests will be able to enjoy their favorite brews rain or shine.

“The canopy enables our guests to gather with friends and enjoy themselves outside, no matter what kind of weather we are having,” said Dmitri Chekaldin, co-owner of Dacha Beer Garden. “We will no longer have customers scurrying to get out of the rain or to shield themselves from sun. We felt this was an important upgrade for the comfort of our guests.”

In addition to the new canopy, Dacha Navy Yard is rolling out several new beers to its burgeoning menu, including:

Thin Man Minkey Boodle Sour Ale

Mustang Sally Forbidden pHreak Sour Ale

Red Bear Brewing 24 Karrot Saison

Aslin Beer Company Power Movers

Serious brewskie fans can join the Dacha Beer Club, a free reward-based program. Club members can earn prizes ranging from free appetizers to brewery tours and parties for friends on Dacha’s tab. Beer Club will meet every Wednesday, a traditional release day for new, rare, and exciting beers. To find out more about Beer Club, visit dachadc.com .

Along with Dacha’s Shaw location, the Navy Yard restaurant is doing an ongoing fundraiser for Ukraine. Guests can make a donation for a wrist band that entitles them to exclusive deals during Happy Hour. Funds are donated to UNICEF and local charities, and so far, Dacha Beer Garden has raised more than $30,000 for the cause.

Dacha Navy Yard is located at 79 Potomac Avenue SE. For more information or for interviews, contact Rhonda Price at (561) 371-9407.

