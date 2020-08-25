D’Iberville, MS Joins Zaxby’s Flock With New Chicken Restaurant

Zaxby’s licensee team opens new location with plans for more

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the fast-casual chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, announces its first restaurant in D’Iberville, Mississippi. Located at 4032 Promenade Parkway , the new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by licensees Hudson Sandefur and David Marks. The D’Iberville Zaxby’s is scheduled to open for drive-thru only on Monday, Aug. 31. Curbside pick-up service will be available in the following weeks. A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen later pursuant to state and federal guidance.

“D’Iberville has been so supportive of our Zaxby’s restaurant,” Sandefur said. “This is a project we have been working on for over five years and we’re so glad it’s finally happening. We look forward to serving this wonderful community our famous Chicken Fingerz and Wings in the ways they feel safest during these times. Just as we have done in Gulfport, our team is excited to get involved in the community by partnering with local schools, business and organizations.”

The D’Iberville Zaxby’s features a 3,585 square-foot farmhouse style design and will be able to seat about 70 people when the dining room is fully opened. Until then, customers may use the drive-thru or order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby’s app. This location will offer third-party delivery in the future through Waitr, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s offers fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads, eight sandwiches and complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles .

Zaxby’s recently relaunched its Zensation menu items available until Oct. 9 at participating locations while supplies last. The Zensation Zalad includes hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots and wontons topped with Asian slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame teriyaki glaze, served with citrus vinaigrette dressing and a vegetable eggroll. The Zensation Fillet Sandwich meal contains Zaxby’s hand-breaded fillet, Asian slaw and wontons served with citrus vinaigrette on Texas toast with a 22-ounce drink and an eggroll.

“We are really excited and are putting together a great staff,” said Marks. “This has been a long time coming and it’s great that opening day is almost here. We plan to hire 45 people and anyone interested in applying may visit www.zaxjobsdiberville.com .”

The licensees have plans for additional locations along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

