Cutting Edge Marketing announces the launch of www.PizzeriaROI.com

The new S.M.A.R.T. Marketing platform dedicated to helping pizzerias SELL MORE PIZZA officially launches

Medina, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Cutting Edge Marketing Group today announced the launch of their new website, www.PizzeriaROI.com and the S.M.A.R.T. Marketing Platform. S.M.A.R.T. stands for Strategic Messenger Acquisition and Relationship Technology.

“This platform is designed to help pizzerias solve their number one problem..how to increase sales without discounting their product. We have solved this because we are able to drive in new customers, increase frequency of existing customers, and increase the restaurants average ticket, through technology and customer interaction. We have created a tool that will help pizzerias increase sales by creating customer databases in Facebook Messenger, Email, and SMS text. This allows them to communicate 1-on-1 with their customer, and deliver the right message to the right person at the right time. Never before has a marketing platform so powerful been unleashed on the restaurant business.”, said Sean Brauser, CEO of Cutting Edge Marketing.

Sean Brauser is the mastermind behind this concept. Mr. Brauser was the Founder of two highly successful pizza concepts, was the Keynote Speaker at the International Pizza Expo, and was a founding member of the World Pizza Champions. He has taught thousands of pizza operators about marketing their restaurants, and is widely respected as the marketing authority in the pizza business.

“In my twenty years of owning restaurants and pizzerias, I have never seen anything like this. This marketing platform allows pizzeria owners and restauranteurs to own their customers, through data, and to stop renting them, through wasted advertising.” Brauser said. “It’s a game changer”, he added.

More information about the S.M.A.R.T. Marketing Platform can be found at www.PizzeriaROI.com

