Cut Carbs, Not Flavor with Jet’s Pizza’s New Cauliflower Crust

Sterling Heights, MI (RestaurantNews.com) For a limited time, try an Italian seasoned Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Jet’s Pizza. The offer is available now and can be ordered at all Jet’s Pizza locations through August.

The lighter, guilt-free option is baked to a thin, crispy and golden crust and then topped with any premium topping, including all specialty pizza options.

“At Jet’s, we are always trying to take the customer’s suggestions into consideration and the number of requests we’ve seen for a cauliflower crust pizza has been overwhelming,” says John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc. “After months of testing different crusts, we have finally found one that lives up to Jet’s expectations for superior ingredients and taste. We are excited to roll out a healthier, alternative crust option just in time for summer.”

Jet’s Pizza is known for its Detroit-style, deep dish pizzas but the quality of their ingredients and product has been the top priority since day one. Founders, Eugene and John Jetts, carefully selected the best ingredients used in all of their products. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand cut and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet’s proprietary spice and herb blend.

About Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, is one of the most rapidly expanding pizza franchises in the country. Since its founding in 1978, Jet’s has grown to more than 350 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 13th in Pizza Today’s 2018 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

