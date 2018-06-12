Custom Business Solutions Signs POS Solutions As Newest NorthStar Point of Sale Dealer

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Custom Business Solutions (CBS), a leading hospitality technology software developer and service provider, today announces it has signed POS Solutions as its newest NorthStar point of sale system dealer. POS Solutions will now offer NorthStar to its base of Central Texas restaurant operators, helping them improve operations and enhance the guest experience while better managing payments, inventory and more.

“NorthStar is the up and coming POS with the features that companies desire and competitive cost of ownership, which is important for mid-market hospitality companies. We are looking forward to offering NorthStar’s robust benefits and easy-to-use software to our clients,” said Allen Devino, president and co-owner of POS Solutions.

“POS Solutions has a positive reputation in Central Texas, and we are proud for them to represent NorthStar in this region,” said Jeremy Julian, COO of Custom Business Solutions.

Developed seven years ago and now employed by numerous companies in retail, hospitality and the travel industries, NorthStar is CBS’s signature cloud-based software point of sale (POS) solution. Northstar provides an omni-channel system for guests and servers to more efficiently place orders to improve speed of service while managing security and enhancing the guest experience, all managed from the cloud. NorthStar is available in five different formats, including traditional point of sale, guest tabletop ordering, guest kiosk ordering, website ordering and mobile ordering.

For more than 20 years, POS Solutions has been serving restaurants throughout the Central Texas area and presently has more than 2,000 software installations with both single-unit brands and multi-unit chains. By offering turnkey installations including database programming services, training, equipment installation and live standby coverage, POS Solutions has become the go-to point of sale source for thousands of restaurant locations. To provide its customers with the optimal service, POS Solutions operates a 24-hour, 7-day a week live help desk.

About POS Solutions

The restaurant point-of-sale solution expertise and Austin’s only Aloha POS provider, POS Solutions has been serving the restaurant industry for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit http://posstexas.com

About NorthStar and Custom Business Solutions

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’s NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.cbsnorthstar.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com