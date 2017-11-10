Custom Business Solutions Selected by BJ’s Restaurants As 2017 Supplier of the Year

CBS Continues 16-Year Relationship, Helps BJ’s Deploy Tablets for Increased Ordering Efficiency and Faster Service

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), home of deep-dish pizza, award winning craft beer and the world famous Pizookie® dessert, has named Custom Business Solutions (CBS) the company’s 2017 Supplier of the Year. CBS has been BJ’s Restaurants technology partner for 16 years, providing the casual-dining-industry leader with point of sale hardware, software, and a variety of related technology services through the years.

“Custom Business Solutions has long been a valuable partner to BJ’s Restaurants. Selecting them as 2017’s Supplier of the Year is a testament to the successful relationship our companies have shared for many years,” said Brian Krakower, Chief Information Officer at BJ’s Restaurants.

This recognition comes after Custom Business Solutions assisted BJ’s with a rollout of 3,800 hand-held ordering devices from Touch Dynamic across the company’s 195 locations. In one of the industry’s largest hand-held ordering deployments, BJ’s announced last year its plans to migrate to tablets for servers as one of its four sales-driving initiatives that also includes third-party delivery, daily ‘brewhouse’ specials and new slow-roasting ovens to diversify its menu offering.

“We’re honored to be recognized by such a prestigious company, and this validates our philosophy of seeing our customers as partners,” said Custom Business Solutions CEO Art Julian. “Our entire team thanks BJ’s for acknowledging our efforts.”

Moving to a tablet ordering system equipped with POSitouch, BJ’s incumbent POS technology, provides the organization with numerous benefits including increased table turns and improved guest satisfaction. In addition, BJ’s Restaurants guests experience an increase in service levels, as the additional hardware can facilitate payments directly at the table.

“This new way of ordering is improving the guest experience with faster, better service and more personalized attention for our guests,” added Krakower.

Julian adds, “BJ’s Restaurants has always been one of CBS’ most innovative technology partners. While we are humbled by the Supplier of the Year recognition, we know it would not have been possible if not for the innovation and dedication from both partners to make projects like the hand-held roll-out such a success.”

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. currently owns and operates 195 casual dining restaurants under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ’s Pizza & Grill® and BJ’s Grill® brand names. BJ’s Restaurants offer an innovative and broad menu featuring award-winning, signature deep-dish pizza complemented with generously portioned salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrees and desserts, including the Pizookie® dessert. Quality, flavor, value, moderate prices and sincere service remain distinct attributes of the BJ’s experience. All restaurants feature BJ’s critically acclaimed proprietary craft beers, which are produced at several of the Company’s Restaurant & Brewery locations, its two brewpubs in Texas and by independent third party craft brewers.

The Company’s restaurants are located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Visit BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. on the Web at https://www.bjsrestaurants.com for locations and additional information.

About Custom Business Solutions

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’ NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit http://www.cbsnorthstar.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com