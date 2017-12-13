Custom Business Solutions’ NorthStar Point of Sale Adds Integration with Rosnet Data Management Platform To Help Restaurant Operators Optimize Profitability

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Custom Business Solutions (CBS), developers of the restaurant industry’s first iPad-based cloud Point of Sale System, today announces integration with Rosnet, a data management service provider for restaurant operations. Together, NorthStar and Rosnet offer operators a data management suite to optimize labor, food and inventory, three of a restaurant’s most challenging costs.

“Together Rosnet and Northstar provide restaurant operators with an unparalleled top-down view of the data behind their largest operations expenses. This combined data analysis capability helps operators see the money saving opportunities and increase profits,” said Art Julian, CEO of Custom Business Solutions.

“A partnership like this makes sense for everyone involved. At the end of the day, Rosnet and Northstar are looking out for the best interests of our mutual clients. When we are able to combine efforts with a great partner like Northstar it makes the process that much more fruitful,” said Patrick Bobrukiewicz, Director of Business Development at Rosnet.

First developed for the restaurant industry nearly six years ago, NorthStar Order Entry provides an omnichannel system for guests and servers to more efficiently order while managing security, improving speed of service and enhancing the guest experience with better service, all managed from the cloud.

Rosnet offers integration to other key software suites including accounting, payroll and job applicant tracking, when joined with NorthStar gives operators a complete suite of management software.

One particular benefit of the Rosnet and NorthStar integration is the Rosnet robust, easy to use hourly labor scheduling module that uses real sales and cover data to project theoretical staffing needs based on a customizeable matrix.

About Custom Business Solutions

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’s NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.cbsnorthstar.com.

About Rosnet

Rosnet is a premier restaurant management technology platform. Founded in 1998, Rosnet has grown into a respected leader in the restaurant technology marketplace with thousands of locations utilizing the company’s food management, inventory management, and labor management systems on a daily basis. Rosnet couples easy to use tools with world-class support to help restaurant companies realize maximum profits without the need to invest in multiple systems.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com