Custom Business Solutions’ COO Jeremy Julian Named to Retail Solutions Providers Association Board of Directors

Jeremy Julian

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA), the only trade association dedicated to the Point of Sale technology ecosystem, announces the election of Jeremy Julian, Chief Operating Officer of Custom Business Solutions (CBS), to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Chosen by his industry peers, Julian has more than 20 years of experience in a variety of different avenues the POS industry, including support, installations, customer acquisition, and more. As the COO of Custom Business Solutions, he is a key player in the development of a reseller network for the company’s NorthStar Order Entry point of sale system.

As one of the nation’s largest and most successful POSitouch point of sale resellers for more than two decades, Julian and CBS know what it takes to deliver value and results in the reseller channel. For NorthStar, CBS is targeting regional resellers with technical expertise and a track record of positively serving customers in the hospitality industry.

“I am honored and excited to be elected to the RSPA’s Board of Directors. I am eager to help connect professionals from across our industry,” said Jeremy Julian. “By utilizing my experiences and successes with NorthStar at CBS, I am optimistic by what we can achieve as a Board for the development of the RSPA in the future.”

RSPA’s goal is to encourage industry collaboration to develop higher standards, enhance the adoption of best practices and facilitate industry understanding. The board of directors’ appointment is for three years.

About Custom Business Solutions

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’s NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.cbsnorthstar.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com