Custom Business Solutions Connects Restaurants Aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Norwegian Bliss

Fourth Partnership with Norwegian To Bring NorthStar Point of Sale Onboard New Ship

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) SeaTrade Booth #924 – In its fourth partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s ships, Custom Business Solutions today announces plans to provide its NorthStar cloud-based point of sale software for Food Republic and The District Brewhouse aboard the new Norwegian Bliss.

Custom-built for the ultimate cruising experience, Norwegian Bliss will boast an array of exhilarating activities, delectable dining options and show stopping performances. The line’s sixteenth ship will sail weekly seven-day Alaska cruises during her inaugural summer 2018 season and, beginning in November, Norwegian Bliss will trade in Alaska’s scenery for Caribbean sunsets as she sails seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises each Saturday from Port Miami.

The District Brewhouse and Food Republic will be equipped with the robust cloud-based NorthStar Order Entry System. In Food Republic, guests will be able to manage their dining experience by ordering directly from encased iPads on the table. Restaurant staff will also use iPads equipped with NorthStar for order processing. This will be the third ship for Food Republic and the second ship for The District Brewhouse.

For this installation, Custom Business Solutions designed an innovative new iPad case that utilizes RFID technology to allow guests to tap their stateroom key cards to pay their check.

The District Brewhouse will offer up to 50 different bottled beers and 24 draft beers on tap. The District Brewhouse will also serve craft cocktails, masterminded by the internationally recognized Bar Lab mixologists.

Food Republic will allow guests to savor a fusion of food and cultures from around the globe. With fusions ranging from Peru, Japan and China, guests can travel the world without ever leaving the ship.

“We are proud to partner with Norwegian in our third technology project. Norwegian Bliss takes the cruise experience to a whole new level, and NorthStar fits the innovation that is showcased throughout the ship,” said Art Julian, founder and CEO of Custom Business Solutions. “We look forward to our continued technology collaboration with Norwegian.”

Developed for the restaurant industry seven years ago, the NorthStar point of sale system is the hospitality industry’s first omnichannel cloud-based system offering ordering capabilities for point-of-sale, online, mobile and kiosk scenarios. NorthStar empowers guests to self-order and pay at their own pace, and is used by full-service, fast-casual restaurants and anywhere food is enjoyed.

About Custom Business Solutions, Inc.

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’s NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.cbsnorthstar.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the innovator in cruise travel with a 51-year history of breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising. Most notably, Norwegian revolutionized the cruise industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal cruise vacation on their schedule with no set dining times, a variety of entertainment options and no formal dress codes. Today, Norwegian invites guests to enjoy a relaxed, resort-style cruise vacation on some of the newest and most contemporary ships at sea with a wide variety of accommodations options, including The Haven by Norwegian®, a luxury enclave with suites, private pool and dining, concierge service and personal butlers. Norwegian Cruise Line sails around the globe, offering guests the freedom and flexibility to explore the world on their own time and experience up to 27 dining options, award-winning entertainment, superior guest service and more across all of the brand’s 15 ships.

Recently, the line was named “Europe’s Leading Cruise Line” for the tenth consecutive year, “World’s Leading Large Ship Cruise Line” for the sixth consecutive year, the “Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Line” for the fifth consecutive year, as well as “World’s Leading Cruise Line” and “North America’s Leading Cruise Line” both for the second straight year by the World Travel Awards. Norwegian’s next new build, the highly anticipated Norwegian Bliss, will be delivered in April 2018 featuring many firsts-at-sea for the global market including the largest race track at sea, award-winning Broadway entertainment, two observation lounges for guests to enjoy stunning ocean and glacier views and more. Norwegian will introduce Norwegian Encore in 2019, completing the Breakaway Plus Class series. Four additional Norwegian ships are on order for delivery beginning in 2022, with an option to introduce two more ships in 2026 and 2027.

For further information on Norwegian Cruise Line visit www.ncl.com; contact us in the U.S. and Canada at 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784); or follow us on the following social channels for the latest company news & exclusive content: Facebook, Instagram and Youtube: @NorwegianCruiseLine; Twitter and Snapchat: @CruiseNorwegian; and WeChat: @gonclcn. High resolution, downloadable images are available at www.ncl.com/media-center.

