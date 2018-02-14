Custom, Branded Promo Items for Baseball, Golf & Grilling Season

Hot Sports Grills Offers Baseball and Golf Ball Shaped Grills

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicago-based Hot Sports Grills has ideal promo items for summer; golf ball and baseball shaped charcoal grills as well as coolers, chairs and more. All items include company logos.

“We’re especially excited about our golf ball shaped grill,” said Hot Sports Grills owner Bernie DiMeo. “So many people host golf outings these days it’s hard to find an outing that doesn’t give away the usual boring sleeve of balls or windbreaker,” he said. “This item is truly unique and having your logo on it means it will serve you well as a branding item long after the outing,” DiMeo added.

“Our baseball shaped is grill is a natural for summer, a great way to tie any company in with our national pastime,” DiMeo said. “They are ideal for in restaurant displays, sweepstakes, PR events and more,” he said.

About Hot Sports Grills & More

Hot Sports Grills & More was the brainchild of long time Chicago advertising executive Bernie DiMeo. The company was started in 2012 as Campus Grills, selling football shaped and football helmet shaped charcoal grills to colleges and universities with their logos.

The company expanded to include baseballs, golf balls, soccer balls and basketball shaped charcoal grills. From there Hot Sports Grills & More added beer/soda can shaped grills and beer/soda bottle shaped grills that double as a cooler. These have been especially popular with beverage companies including Stoli Vodka and Dr. Pepper.

Hot Sports Grills mainly sells products in bulk. These are ideal for soft drink, beer, liquor, snack and retail meat (hambuger, hot dog) companies as well as sports bar chains, schools and universities. Use as in-store displays, sweepstakes prizes, PR events, sales incentives and more.

We’re proud to have worked with such companies as Dr. Pepper, Snapple, Stoli Vodka, Small Town Brewery, Pepsi and other companies, large and small. Please call or email us today for a quote. We have more than a dozen products available including coolers, chairs, aprons and more – all branded with your logo.

