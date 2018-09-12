Curry Up Now Solidifies 20-Unit, Multi-State Franchise Deal in Colorado & Utah

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept, has finalized an expansive 20-unit franchise deal that will introduce the brand to markets throughout Colorado and Utah.

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels of East Coast expansion news announced earlier this month, Curry Up Now, the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept in the United States, has signed a 20-unit franchise agreement with John Netto and the Netto Family Trust that will bring locations to the states of Colorado and Utah. This expansive deal marks the brand’s entry into the Mountain States, with immediate sights set on Colorado’s Front Range and Utah’s greater Salt Lake City area.

“When my son was living in the Bay Area, he was a frequent customer at Curry Up Now. He had always been a fan of Indian food, however, Curry Up Now’s fresh approach to traditional Indian cuisine immediately won him over,” said John Netto. “We (the family trust) knew that we wanted to invest in a healthy concept to bring to Colorado and Utah, where the demand for fast casual dining is growing more and more popular. Curry Up Now’s commitment to quality and creativity, coupled with their ability to deliver a unique experience to the customer, is exactly what we were looking for. We’re very excited to be at the forefront of Curry Up Now’s national expansion.”

“We’re humbled by the incredible response Curry Up Now has received since we began franchising. We have encountered incredible franchisees, like John and his family, who are as passionate about the brand as we are, and who are confident about introducing Curry Up Now’s innovative Indian cuisine and concept to their respective territories. We couldn’t have asked for a better group to work with in Utah and Colorado. It’s very exciting,” said Curry Up Now co-founder and CEO, Akash Kapoor.

In the last six months alone, Curry Up Now has solidified multi-unit franchise deals in nearly every major region in the country, including the Northeast, South, West Coast, and now the Mountain States. This 20-unit deal is the largest agreement inked to date for the brand, and joins more than 50 units in development nationwide and pending franchise deals in over 13 states. Curry Up Now anticipates another 100 units in development by year end, with an additional 200 in 2019.

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., making room for Curry Up Now to solidify its position as the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual restaurant in the nation. Within the last year, Curry Up Now has been recognized by a number of the restaurant industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and huge potential for growth.

The concept was featured in QSR’s 40 Under 40, Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2018 Breakout Brands, and was listed as #38 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

Curry Up Now was founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations Amir Hosseini. The fastest growing Indian fast casual brand in the United States, Curry Up Now is known for taking traditional Indian flavors and presenting them in a friendly, recognizable format. Their menu fan-favorites include the iconic Tikka Masala Burrito, Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as traditional items such as Kathi Rolls, Biryani, and Thali Platters. The menu also includes Indian street food offerings like Pani Puri, Samosas, Bhel Puri, and Papdi Chaat, along with a playful Street Snack Menu that includes reimagined riffs on Maggi Instant Ramen Noodles, Tacos, Fried Ravioli, and Indian-Chinese Chicken Wings. Curry Up Now prides itself on offering fresh, all-natural curries, chutneys, and sauces; local organic produce and dairy products; and protein options that are halal, naturally raised, and free of antibiotics and hormones. To accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences, Curry Up Now offers a wide array of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free items on their menu.

The 20-unit deal in Colorado and Utah joins over 50 franchised and corporate stores in development, along with multiple market deals in the works in 13 states. Curry Up Now currently operates three food trucks and six corporate brick-and-mortar locations across the Bay Area, as well as two Mortar & Pestle cocktail bars in San Jose and San Mateo. For more information on the growing Indian fast casual, follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit www.curryupnow.com.

Curry Up Now is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in top 40 major media markets across the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ movers & shakers, and Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand.’ Curry Up Now currently operates six brick-and-mortars and three food trucks in California’s Bay Area, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, and the greater Atlanta, Georgia area. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

