Curry Up Now Ramps up Major Texas Expansion With First Austin Lease Signing

Multi-unit franchisee for the nation’s fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept identifies second of multiple locations slated for the Lone Star State

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, has signed the lease for its first location in the Austin area. Franchise partners Ankita Mehta, Kamlesh Modi, Ratnakar Mody and Aryan Vig identified the Domain NORTHSIDE mixed-use retail space as the ideal site for their first location in Austin. The franchisees are also preparing to open the first Texas Curry Up Now location in the Dallas area and looking aggressively at sites for an additional three locations in 2021.

Home to the famed Rock Rose entertainment district, Domain NORTHSIDE is the latest evolution in mixed-use real estate in North Austin. The unique lifestyle center combines iconic global brands and local Austin businesses with morning-to-night experiences, on-site residences in The Standard at Domain NORTHSIDE and signature events. The space also includes an area for murals that Curry Up Now can utilize for its popular graffiti-style brand artwork.

“This is a premiere location, and the fact that we could easily convert a former restaurant space at half the cost of a brand new build, in half the amount of time, made it even more appealing,” said Mehta. “Curry Up Now’s menu is unique, fun, sexy, naughty and affordable cuisine that you can’t find anywhere else. It’s a striking yet approachable concept that we know the Austin community will embrace. We are also looking at opening ghost kitchens in this market to help support brand growth.”

“I love the entire state of Texas for Curry Up Now, but I have a special affinity for Austin and have been eyeing this market for a while. In fact, it is one of our most requested cities to open in,” said Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now. “We have found the perfect partners in the Mody, Modi and Mehta families to operate this market for us. I am also excited that this location will feature a smaller version of our bar, Mortar & Pestle. We’ve engineered a way to serve 16 signature cocktails in a fast casual space, without the need for mixologists or bar managers. Our cocktails are also the perfect complement for our food.”

The Texas franchise partners signed a deal in November 2020 to bring multiple Curry Up Now restaurants to the Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin areas. Their first location in The Grandscape, a large multi-use entertainment, dining and retail complex in The Colony, is expected to open in the coming months.

“This is a brand that’s hard to compete with because there just is no other fast casual concept like Curry Up Now,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Curry Up Now’s franchising partner, Fransmart. “It has grown tremendously across the nation as franchisees learn about the concept and see its undeniable potential. The Austin franchisees are also converting an existing restaurant space, which will enable them to open faster and boost their ROI.”

Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Burritos, Bowls, Tacos, Poutine they call Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and family style entrees that create the perfect Indian spread for the whole family. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘The 40/40 List,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers,’ Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortar locations, three food trucks and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Texas and Indiana.

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

