Curry Up Now Plots Second New Jersey Outpost in Hoboken

The Fast-Growing Indian Concept Will Debut Its Famed Tikka Masala Burritos & More Before Year’s End

Hoboken, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept in the United States, has announced a second New Jersey location coming to 91 Washington Street in Hoboken before year’s end. The new outpost is nestled in the center of Hoboken’s Historic District, which boasts a popular nightlife scene and a bustling business crowd of commuters shuffling to and from Manhattan. The restaurant is the second of five New Jersey locations secured by local franchisees, Pritesh Benjamin and Tejavsi Patel, who solidified another location in Newark earlier this year that is projected to open shortly after Hoboken.

“Hoboken has always been my second home, so I’m very excited to introduce Curry Up Now’s unique and innovative Indian food to the diverse population and customers in this city,” said Benjamin. “We secured a prime location in the Historic District that is close to the train station where many people pass through every day. We have full confidence that Curry Up Now will be an exciting, convenient option for commuters and quickly become an integrated part of the community.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck, founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo Akash and Rana Kapoor and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini, which quickly gained steam and became known in California for its innovative and interesting approach to Indian cuisine. The brand’s popularity resulted in multiple restaurant openings around the San Francisco Bay Area, and today, Curry Up Now operates three food trucks, seven corporate brick-and-mortar locations including a franchised location in Atlanta, and two craft cocktail bars, Mortar & Pestle. From the start, the brand has been known for taking traditional Indian flavors and presenting them in friendly, recognizable formats. Fan-favorite menu items include their iconic tikka masala burritos, quesadillas dubbed ‘Quesadillix,’ Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as a Street Snacks menu and traditional Indian Street Food menu. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support alternative diets in an effort to accommodate all guests no matter their dietary preferences.

“We are super excited to be opening in Hoboken and Newark thereafter,” remarked Kapoor. “This is just the beginning of Curry Up Now’s East Coast expansion. Our real estate team in the New York TriState area, headed by Raj Whadwa at Newmark Knight Frank is aggressively seeking sites for future Curry Up Now locations. Additionally, there’s some solid interest from franchisees in Massachusetts, Indiana, Michigan and southern New Jersey.”

Curry Up Now has solidified multi-unit franchise deals in nearly every major region in the country, including the West Coast, Northeast, South, and the Mountain States. The brand currently has 41 franchised and corporate stores sold and in varying stages of development across the country, including locations in Atlanta, GA; San Ramon, CA; Sacramento, CA; Irvine, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; and New Jersey, which are expected to open throughout 2019. The brand has pending franchise deals in 13 additional states, and aims to have another 100 units sold by year’s end, with an additional 200 units sold in 2020.

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., making room for Curry Up Now to solidify its position as a front runner in the segment. Within the last year, Curry Up Now has been recognized by the restaurant industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and huge potential for growth. The concept was featured in Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies, QSR’s 40 Under 40, Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2018 Breakout Brands, listed as #20 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019, and named a Hot Food & Beverage Chain by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

For more information on Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com , download the Curry Up Now app, and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The fast-growing Indian fast casual brand is partnered with Fransmart, an industry-leading franchise development company. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates seven brick-and-mortars and three food trucks, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, and Atlanta, GA. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

Kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117