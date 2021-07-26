Curry Up Now Plots Aggressive Growth, Offers Limited-Time Incentive for New Multi-Unit Franchisees

The nation’s fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept is seeking experienced entrepreneurs ready to be part of the brand’s growth trajectory

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept popularly known for its fun and innovative approach to Indian cuisine, is offering a limited-time franchise development incentive that allows experienced, multi-unit operators to sign a deal for a minimum of three Curry Up Now franchise restaurants rather than the typical five unit commitment.

Keeping the pandemic in mind and with an eye on the future, Curry Up Now is temporarily reducing the typical development fee for eligible entrepreneurs that enter a new multi-unit operator agreement. This limited-time offer is only applicable on new deals to develop a minimum of three restaurants, signed before September 30, 2021. In addition to a bold brand and innovative menu with unique takes on Indian Street Food, Curry Up Now offers franchisees industry-leading unit economics. The restaurant design can operate in a flexible footprint ranging from 1,300 to 3,500 square feet, and several franchisees have identified opportunities to convert existing spaces to drastically reduce initial build out costs.

“With an increase in Class A property availability and attractive lease deals being negotiated now, we designed this incentive to encourage savvy entrepreneurs to get off the sidelines, take action and join the Curry Up Now family,” said Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now. “We’ve successfully worked hand-in-hand with our franchisees to build creative strategies to maintain momentum, sign deals and open new locations during the pandemic. They recognize the opportunity to invite additional franchise partners to the table as Curry Up Now’s brand presence grows across the country.”

Kapoor expanded, “We’ve also worked very hard on our supply chain to make our food available all over the country so we can basically open anywhere. With our industry leading technology partners like OIo, Thanx, Dolce Software, Ctuit, COGS-Well, MomentFeed, Tattle, Plate IQ, Givex and Revel Systems, we feel very confident about our tech stack to help support our growth.”

In the last ten years, husband-and-wife co-founders Akash and Rana Kapoor have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 14 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. In addition, the craft cocktail bar Mortar & Pestle is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants and available as a sister brand for franchisees to establish based on local market dynamics.

Working with industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart , Curry Up Now is seeking experienced, multi-unit foodservice operators to take advantage of this offer and develop additional franchise locations in major markets across the country.

“This incentive is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that’s nearly unheard of in the franchise industry for a brand this popular,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Entrepreneurs won’t want to miss out on this deal – it’s now or never, and any business-minded individual will see the great potential in this opportunity and understand the value of securing access to two exceptional brands.”

In 2020, seed-stage venture capital firm Liquid 2 Ventures (L2V) added Curry Up Now as the first restaurant in its portfolio with an investment that supports the expansion of corporate and franchise locations nationwide. The brand also ranked sixth on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and the Kapoors were featured on the cover of Franchise Times’ September 2020 “Franchise Royalty” issue .

In the last 18 months alone, Curry Up Now opened seven new locations and signed multiple, multi-unit franchise deals to expand in the Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, areas. Curry Up Now plans to open seven additional new locations in 2021 with lease signings confirmed in California, Georgia, Indiana and Texas, and more than 50 restaurants in varying stages of development.

“The market is still ripe for continued expansion and growth,” said Kapoor. “With our franchisees, development team, investment partners and new locations rapidly opening, we have successfully grown our brand to all four corners of the continental U.S., and the sky’s the limit.”

For more information about the limited-time Curry Up Now franchise opportunity, visit https://forms.fransmart.com/curry-up-now .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘The 40/40 List,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers,’ Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortar locations, three food trucks and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Texas and Indiana.

To get $5 off their first order, receive exclusive offers and earn free menu items, customers can download the Curry Up Now app and sign up for the rewards program at www.curryupnow.com/rewards . Keep up with the latest menu items, events and special offers by following @CurryUpNow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . To learn more about Curry Up Now franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/curryupnow . For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

