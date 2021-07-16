Curry Up Now Launches Weekend Brunch in the Bay Area

The Indian fast casual concept is putting its signature spin on popular brunch dishes at its San Jose, San Francisco and San Mateo locations

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, is launching a new weekend brunch menu at its San Jose, San Francisco and San Mateo locations. The new menu reimagines popular brunch dishes with an Indian spin, from Breakfast Burritos to Aloo Puri Halwa to Hash Brown Paratha’s to Desi Donuts, which are Curry Up Now’s take on beignets and a fan favorite from the restaurant’s early days as a food truck.

The brunch menu is now available at select Curry Up Now locations in the Bay Area on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At its San Mateo and San Jose locations, Curry Up Now’s globally inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle , is also serving specialty craft brunch cocktails like Mimosas, Micheladas and Bloody Mary’s.

“Our take on Indian fast casual food is one-of-a-kind, and we are constantly looking for new ways to push the envelope and surprise our guests,” said Akash Kapoor, co-founder and CEO of Curry Up Now. “This menu is like nothing you’ve ever tried before. We know Bay Area brunch lovers will appreciate the unique dining experience we’re creating – which is rooted in authentic flavors but presented in fun, imaginative formats.”

The following Curry Up Now locations are currently offering the new brunch menu:

San Francisco: 659 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

San Mateo: 129 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401

San Jose: 3250 Zanker Road, San Jose, CA 95134

Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Burritos, Bowls, Tacos, Poutine they call Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and family style entrees that create the perfect Indian spread for the whole family. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, husband-and-wife co-founders Akash and Rana Kapoor have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. In addition, the craft cocktail bar Mortar & Pestle is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants and available as a sister brand for franchisees to establish based on local market dynamics.

The new brunch menu opens a new dining occasion for the fast-growing Indian fast casual chain. Kapoor has traditionally invested in new menu items, restaurant technology and consumer rewards initiatives in Curry Up Now’s corporate locations in advance of rolling new offerings out to franchisees. Working with industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart , Curry Up Now is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the country.

To download photos of the new Curry Up Now brunch menu items, visit the digital press kit . To find the nearest Curry Up Now location, visit www.curryupnow.com .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘The 40/40 List,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers,’ Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortar locations, three food trucks and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Texas and Indiana.

To get $5 off their first order, receive exclusive offers and earn free menu items, customers can download the Curry Up Now app and sign up for the rewards program at www.curryupnow.com/rewards . Keep up with the latest menu items, events and special offers by following @CurryUpNow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . To learn more about Curry Up Now franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/curryupnow . For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

Contact:

Katie Davis

Largemouth Communications

katie@largemouthpr.com

919-418-6272

More from Curry Up Now

The post Curry Up Now Launches Weekend Brunch in the Bay Area first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.