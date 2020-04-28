Curry Up Now Launches “Roll It Forward” Campaign to Support Those on the Front Lines of COVID-19 and Others Impacted by the Crisis

Curry Up Now Will Match Donations Meal-For-Meal To Feed Local Hospital Workers And Those Whose Lives Or Jobs Have Been Affected

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept best known for its Tikka Masala Burritos and other innovative Indian eats, has launched its ‘Roll it Forward’ campaign in an effort to show gratitude for healthcare workers across the country and help those whose lives and jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The initiative, which will be offered at all 11 of Curry Up Now’s restaurants from coast-to-coast, invites guests to purchase $12 Donation Meals that Curry Up Now will match meal-for-meal. Guests can add any denomination of Donation Meals to their ‘cart’ – from one up to 100 or more – when ordering via the Curry Up Now app or website . Beginning on May 6, Nurses Appreciation Day, Curry Up Now will match the number of Donation Meals collected and deliver them to local hospitals to feed healthcare workers on the front lines. Curry Up Now will continue to match and deliver Donation Meals on a regular basis to hospitals, recently unemployed or furloughed hospitality workers, those in homeless shelters, and others who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received from our loyal guests during this time, but we also want to show our appreciation for the hardworking healthcare professionals and help others who have been impacted by COVID-19,” says Akash Kapoor, Founder & CEO of Curry Up Now. “We have established the Roll It Forward campaign so that we, together with our guests, can ‘pay it forward’ to the deserving health heroes and hospitality workers in our communities.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in San Francisco, Calif. in 2009 and was founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer, utilizing formats that are more recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. Curry Up Now also limits their disposal waste by using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins in-house and packaging all to-go orders in recyclable and compostable containers.

Curry Up Now currently operates 11 locations nationwide in California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia, with more than 40 franchised and corporate units in varying stages of development in the existing states, Colorado, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com and follow @CurryUpNow on social media.

