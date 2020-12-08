Curry Up Now Launches New Low Proof Cocktails at All Bay Area Locations

For The First Time, The Indian Fast Casual Concept Adds Six Cocktails to its Menu of Innovative Indian Eats

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s fastest growing Indian fast casual known for its innovative Indian eats, is introducing six new low proof cocktails to its menu at all Bay Area locations as part of its Mortar & Pestle bar brand. The new additions all feature wine or low proof spirits, offering a lower alcohol content, and are designed to cater to guests’ varying preferences.

The new Low Proof Cocktails which are available for in-store dining or to-go to enjoy at home include:

Mango Sangria : Blend of White & Rose Wines, Vermouth, Mango, Peach, Lime, Jamaican 1 Bitters

: Blend of White & Rose Wines, Vermouth, Mango, Peach, Lime, Jamaican 1 Bitters Spritz Life : Cappelletti, Sparkling Wine, Seltzer, Olive, Chocolate-Orange Bitters

: Cappelletti, Sparkling Wine, Seltzer, Olive, Chocolate-Orange Bitters Sherry & Tonic : Amontillado Sherry, M&P Signature Tonic, Pineapple, Root Beer Bitters

: Amontillado Sherry, M&P Signature Tonic, Pineapple, Root Beer Bitters Lost in Translation : Sake, Yuzu, Cocoa Nib, Green Tea Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters, CO2

: Sake, Yuzu, Cocoa Nib, Green Tea Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters, CO2 Tropical Depressions: Sweet Vermouths, Cappelletti Aperitivo, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Rose

Sweet Vermouths, Cappelletti Aperitivo, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Rose Cobbler: Oloroso Sherry, Cocchi Americano, Lemon, Demerara, Mint, Blackberries, Corazon Bitters

“We are constantly listening to our guests’ feedback and looking for ways to expand our menu,” said Akash Kapoor, CEO of Curry Up Now. “With the increasing trend of lighter alcoholic beverages, we wanted to create a line of low proof cocktails that would offer guests a wider variety of drink options and incorporate the creativity that Curry Up Now is known for into sippable creations that pair with our innovative eats.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Family Style Entrees for creating the perfect Indian spread for the whole family.

Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, keto, paleo and Halal diets to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., with Curry Up Now leading this growth and solidifying its position as the country’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept. Curry Up Now has 40+ locations in development across California, Utah, Colorado, New Jersey, Texas, and Indiana.

The low proof cocktails are available now in all Bay Area Curry Up Now locations including San Jose, Palo Alto, San Mateo, Oakland, and San Francisco. Advanced ordering and rewards are available through the mobile app which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play. Additionally, a wide array of catering services featuring Curry Up Now’s most popular menu items are available to accommodate parties of more than 10. Guests can learn more about Curry Up Now’s menu offerings and catering via the website www.curryupnow.com .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://brands.fransmart.com/curry-up-now/ .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Ajenda Public Relations

kathryn@ajendapr.com

408-514-7436

