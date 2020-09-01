Curry Up Now Launches Its Popular Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich Nationwide

The ‘TFC’ Sandwich Is Available Now At All Locations, Just In Time For National Chicken Month

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Due to popular demand and success from its Bay Area launch, Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that is best known for its innovative Indian eats, has launched its Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich at all locations nationwide. Making its debut just in time for the start of National Chicken Month, the ‘TFC’ Sandwich features 72 hour tandoori-marinated chicken that is fried to crisp perfection and topped with bombay dust aioli, house made pickled onions, and a chutney of curry leaves, pineapple, and jalapeño on a brioche bun. The new item will be a permanent addition to the menu alongside Curry Up Now’s popular Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, and more at all 12 locations in California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia.

“Due to the success of the TFC Sandwich launch at our San Francisco Bay Area restaurants earlier this summer, we knew right away that we wanted to offer this menu item to all of our Curry Up Now guests across the country,” said Akash Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer. “We’re excited to heat up the fried chicken sandwich wars with our playful and unique riff on this classic American sandwich that is infused with our signature Curry Up Now twist, and turns ordinary fried chicken into something both vibrant and delicious!”

To celebrate TFC Sandwich’s nationwide launch and the start of National Chicken Month, all 12 Curry Up Now restaurants are offering buy one TFC Sandwich, get one 50% off from Tuesday, 9/1 through Sunday, 9/6.

Founded as a food truck in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini, Curry Up Now has always aimed to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in ways that are approachable and recognizable for the everyday American consumer. Never ones to shy away from experimenting with new formats and culinary creations from cultures across the globe, Curry Up Now’s signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. Curry Up Now also limits their disposal waste by using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins in-house, and packaging all to-go orders in recyclable and compostable containers.

Since its inception a decade ago, Curry Up Now has gained national notoriety with its appearances in season 2 of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious documentary series starring James Beard award winning chef David Chang, NBA star Stephen Curry’s 5 Minutes from Home YouTube series, and numerous viral videos like Thrillist’s Fork Yeah, AOL’s In The Know, and INSIDER Food. The restaurant chain has also been recognized by Forbes, The Los Angeles Times, American Airlines’ American Way Magazine, FoodNetwork.com, Foodbeast, and was named an Inc. 5000 company in 2019.

Curry Up Now currently operates 12 locations nationwide in California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia, with more than 40 franchised and corporate units in varying stages of development in the existing states, Colorado, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com and follow the growing chain on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kelly

Ajenda Public Relations

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117

