Curry Up Now Launches on Goldbelly to Ship Innovative Indian Eats Nationwide

Fans of Curry Up Now’s Tikka Masala Burritos & More Can Now Order from Anywhere in the U.S.

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept, has launched on Goldbelly to deliver their innovative Indian eats to hungry fans across the country. Those who know and love Curry Up Now’s signature items like Tikka Masala Burritos, as well as those looking to try Indian cuisine in new and modern formats, can now order Curry Up Now from anywhere in the nation and have it delivered straight to their doorstep. Curry Up Now’s Goldbelly offerings include their iconic Tikka Masala Burritos, traditional Samosas, and four Family Meals (Hella Vegan, The American Punjabi, Karol Bhag Kitty Party, and For The Love Of Tikka & Butter) with plans to add more street food items and menu favorites like Sexy Fries soon.

The growing 11-unit fast casual brand has made a name for itself nationally with features in Netflix’s Ugly Delicious, YouTube’s 5 Minutes from Home with Stephen Curry, and on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S. As a result, the brand has seen a rise in demand for their Tikka Masala Burritos, samosas, and more in cities and regions where Curry Up Now has yet to expand.

“We’re very excited to partner with Goldbelly,” says Curry Up Now’s founder and CEO, Akash Kapoor. “We get comments all the time from people who want to try our food and asking us to open locations in their area. While we’re still in the process of opening up more than 40 restaurants across the country, with Goldbelly our anxious customers don’t have to wait! Now, some of our signature and most popular items are available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

“We have been looking for an Indian food partner who could fulfil orders on a national scale, and we found the perfect fit with Curry Up Now,” said Ken Graham, Business Development Manager for Goldbelly. “We are thrilled to have Curry Up Now as a partner on Goldbelly. They’re a great brand with a loyal following and their inventive, delicious food is exactly what we like to feature on our site. Akash and his team worked tirelessly to build their shipping operation in record time. Based on the customer response, we expect a long and fruitful partnership.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in San Francisco, Calif. in 2009 and was founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer, utilizing formats that are more recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. Curry Up Now also limits their disposal waste by using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins in-house and packaging all to-go orders in recyclable and compostable containers.

Curry Up Now currently operates 11 locations nationwide in California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia, with more than 40 franchised and corporate units in varying stages of development in the existing states, Colorado, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com and follow @CurryUpNow on social media.

