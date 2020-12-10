Curry Up Now Inks Second Franchise Deal in Texas Within the Past Month

The Fast Casual Leader In Innovative Indian Eats Signs Another Multi Unit Development Deal For The Lone Star State with Focus On The Greater Dallas & Houston Areas

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept, has finalized yet another multi-unit franchise deal for the state of Texas with an experienced franchise group, KCP Concepts. KCP Concepts plans to develop Curry Up Now locations first in the greater Dallas area, with immediate sights on securing locations in the Richardson and Lakewood neighborhoods, followed closely by the Houston area, targeting Sugar Land, Katy, and the

Houston-proper neighborhood of University Place. The multi-unit development plan will be a mix of Curry Up Now stand alone fast casual locations and locations featuring an attached Mortar & Pestle bar, Curry Up Now’s award winning craft cocktail concept that serves both slow crafted classic Americana speakeasy-style cocktails and globally inspired, eclectic cocktails and bar bites.

The second Texas deal comes three weeks after an earlier multi-unit development deal that encompasses Dallas and Austin. This expansion joins more than 50 Curry Up Now locations in varying stages of development across the country in many major U.S. regions, including the West Coast, Mountain States, Midwest, Northeast, and the South. Curry Up Now has opened 5 franchise units in the midst of the pandemic with one more slated to open in Alpharetta, GA later this month. The next two locations will open in Bloomington, IN and Dallas, TX next spring.

Local franchisee KCP Concepts is headed up by partners Kevin Lefere, Carlisle Braun, and Pravin Kurishingal, who boast extensive collective experience in the restaurant industry and restaurant franchise management. Their first franchised restaurant is slated to open by Summer 2021.

“We have been looking to invest in a restaurant franchise for awhile and were particularly attracted to Curry Up Now for, not only the ingenuity and quality of the food, but for the forward-thinking technology that the concept has leveraged to create a seamless experience for both operators and customers,” said Lefere.

“Indian and Thai concepts were of particular interest, mainly because of the lack of competition in the QSR arena, but many don’t have the same modern atmosphere and feel as does the Curry Up Now brand,” added Braun. “There is nothing else out there quite as innovative and approachable, and we are beyond excited to introduce this concept to the Dallas and Houston communities in the near future.”

“KCP Concepts is the ideal partner for further expanding the Curry Up Now brand into the Lone Star state. Their vast knowledge of the restaurant scene in both Dallas and Houston, and experience in franchise operations, gives us full confidence that their locations will be a great success,” said Akash Kappor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now. “It has been our goal since day one to deliver Indian flavors that are authentic by nature, yet uniquely formatted for everyone to enjoy without being intimidated by ethnic cuisine. This imminent expansion into the state of Texas will allow us to share Curry Up Now with even more of the country, and I can’t wait to start serving our Tikka Masala Burritos, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan and our Fried Tandoori Chicken Sandwich in the greater Dallas area, Austin, Houston & beyond.”

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., solidifying Curry Up Now’s spot as the largest and fastest growing concept in the Indian fast casual segment. Curry Up Now has also been recognized by the restaurant industry’s top publications for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine and huge potential for growth, including being included in Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies, QSR’s 40 Under 40, Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2018 Breakout Brands, listed as #20 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019, and named a Hot Food & Beverage Chain by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Curry Up Now is partnered with an industry-leading franchise development company, Fransmart. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply . For more information on Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com , download the Curry Up Now app, and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now began as a food truck, founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is more approachable for the everyday American consumer, via formats that are more recognizable in the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Indian-style tacos, Naughty Naan and more, alongside a menu of Indian street food snacks and more traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri, among others. In the last eleven years, Akash and Rana have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, thirteen brick-and-mortar restaurants that span both coasts, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within three Curry Up Now restaurants. Curry Up Now currently has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, Indiana, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Texas, and Georgia.

