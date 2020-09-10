Curry Up Now Furthers Nationwide Expansion With Newest Opening in Atlanta

The Fast Growing Indian Fast Casual Opens Second Greater ATL Location In The Madison Yards Retail-Living Center

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, has opened doors at its second location in the greater Atlanta area. The restaurant, located at 915 Memorial Dr SE Suite 210 in the new Madison Yards retail-living center, will celebrate its Grand Opening on Thursday, September 24 and will be closely followed by another Curry Up Now opening at 24 S Main Street in Alpharetta, Ga. in October. With the Madison Yards opening, Curry Up Now operates 13 restaurants across the country and has more than 40 restaurants in varying stages of development in nearly every major region in the United States.

Akash Kapoor, founder & CEO of Curry Up Now says, “The Curry Up Now family has doubled in size this year alone, and we couldn’t be happier to see the success of our brand in markets all across the nation. As we welcome our Madison Yards location, and soon the Alpharetta location, we look forward to further growing Curry Up Now within the Atlanta community and continuing to bring our Indian comfort food to the rest of the South.”

“We are very proud to be opening our second location in Atlanta,” says franchisee Hemant Suri, “After the success of our first location in Decatur, which celebrated its one year milestone last month, we are confident that our expansion into the city’s heart will continue to strengthen Curry Up Now’s presence in the area. We look forward to serving our unique and playful Indian eats to even more local Atlanta residents.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and moei. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, keto, paleo and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., with Curry Up Now leading this growth and solidifying its position as the country’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept. Curry Up Now has multiple locations in development across California, Utah, Colorado, New Jersey, and Indiana.

The Madison Yards location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Catering and takeout will be available, and guests are invited to order ahead using the Curry Up Now mobile app. For more information, call 678-732-0953, visit www.curryupnow.com , and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://brands.fransmart.com/curry-up-now/ .

