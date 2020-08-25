Curry Up Now Continues Utah Expansion With Opening in Downtown Salt Lake City

The Nation’s Fastest Growing Indian Fast Casual Is Now Open In Downtown Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that’s popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its Downtown Salt Lake City location at 152 East 200 South on Tuesday, September 1. In the coming weeks, the new location will also debut an attached Mortar & Pestle bar, Curry Up Now’s craft cocktail concept that serves both classic Americana and globally inspired, handcrafted cocktails and bar bites. The Salt Lake City opening marks the second Utah outpost to open this year and continues Curry Up Now’s aggressive nationwide expansion. With the Downtown Salt Lake City outpost, Curry Up Now operates 11 restaurants and 3 craft cocktail bars across the country, with more than 40 restaurants in varying stages of development in nearly every major region in the United States.

“We’re proud to continue Curry Up Now’s expansion in Utah with our second opening this year and are thrilled to bring our restaurant and bar to downtown Salt Lake City,” said Akash Kapoor, CEO and Founder of Curry Up Now. “We have great franchise partners in John Netto and the Netto Family Trust and we have full confidence that they will continue to successfully grow the Curry Up Now brand in Utah and, down the line, Colorado. The Mortar & Pestle Bar program complements the Curry Up Now food and vibe perfectly and we’re very proud that we are one of few fast casual concepts that offers an amazing bar program with full service dining and imbibing alongside a fast casual restaurant.”

“We loved introducing Curry Up Now to Utah with our Midvale restaurant, but we can’t wait to open doors in downtown Salt Lake City, the city’s main hub, and soon debut the Mortar & Pestle bar as well,” said franchisee John Netto. “We look forward to spreading Curry Up Now far and wide throughout Utah and Colorado, and can’t wait to hit the ground running with our second opening this year.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Burritos, Bowls, Sexy Fries (a poutine of sorts), Naughty Naan, Quesadillix (Curry Up Now’s spin on a quesadilla), Tacos and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 11 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., with Curry Up Now leading this growth and solidifying its position as the country’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept. Curry Up Now has upcoming openings slated for Atlanta, Georgia and has multiple locations in development across California, Utah, Colorado, New Jersey, and Indiana.

The Downtown Salt Lake City location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 9:30 p.m. Catering and takeout will be available, and guests are invited to order ahead using the Curry Up Now mobile app. For more information, call 801-953-0156, visit www.curryupnow.com , and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About JRJ Eats & The Netto Family

JRJ Eats is a Utah-based entrepreneurial family who has secured a two-state franchise deal with Indian fast-casual concept Curry Up Now, with exclusive rights to open the first 20 restaurants throughout Utah and Colorado. The concept’s unique spin on traditional Indian cuisine, profitability outlook, and successful franchise business model are among the factors that inspired John Netto and his family to commit to becoming a Curry Up Now franchisee in the Rocky Mountain region. To learn more about JRJ Eats, visit http://www.jrjreats.com .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 12 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://brands.fransmart.com/curry-up-now/ .

