Curry Up Now Continues “Roll It Forward” Initiative With Burrito Drive in Honor of Veterans Day

Curry Up Now Will Match Donations Burrito-For-Burrito & Deliver Lunch To Veterans Organizations

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept best known for its Tikka Masala Burritos and other creative Indian eats, is continuing its “Roll it Forward” initiative with a burrito donation drive in honor of Veterans Day. Guests can add one or more $12 Donation Burritos to their cart when ordering from Curry Up Now’s app, or by donating in bulk via the website. Curry Up Now will match every burrito donated through October 31 and deliver the burritos to veteran and active duty-focused organizations in the communities surrounding their restaurant locations on Veterans Day, November 11.

Curry Up Now launched its Roll It Forward campaign earlier this year as a means for giving back to deserving groups in their community in the best way they know how – through food. In the spring, Curry Up Now and its guests collected nearly 1,000 burritos for healthcare workers on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 crisis and donated them to hospitals close to their restaurants in California, Utah, Georgia, and New Jersey.

“We are extremely thankful for our veterans and active duty military, and all of their contributions in keeping us safe,” said Akash Kapoor, founder and CEO of Curry Up Now. “The Roll it Forward initiative is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to so many deserving heroes, and because of the generous response we received when we launched this campaign earlier this year, we have no doubt that our guests and the public will show the same appreciation for our veterans and military.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in San Francisco, Calif. in 2009 and was founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer, utilizing formats that are more recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. Curry Up Now also limits their disposal waste by using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins in-house and packaging all to-go orders in recyclable and compostable containers.

Curry Up Now currently operates 13 locations nationwide in California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia, with more than 40 franchised and corporate units in varying stages of development in the existing states, plus Colorado and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com and follow @CurryUpNow on social media.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants, three food trucks, and three craft cocktail bar concepts, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, Colorado, Utah, Indiana, New Jersey, and Georgia. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kelly

Ajenda Public Relations

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117

The post Curry Up Now Continues "Roll It Forward" Initiative With Burrito Drive in Honor of Veterans Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.