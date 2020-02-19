Curry Up Now Continues Rapid Expansion With Grand Opening of First Utah Restaurant

The Nation’s Fastest Growing Indian Fast Casual Is Now Open At The Shops At Fort Union In Midvale, Utah

Midvale, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now, the award-winning and largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that’s popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its first Utah restaurant at 1076 Fort Union Blvd. in Midvale on Friday, February 28. This opening marks the first Curry Up Now outpost in the region and continues the brand’s aggressive, rapid nationwide expansion.

With the Midvale outpost, Curry Up Now operates 11 restaurants across the country and has more than 40 additional franchised units in varying stages of development across the United States, including another location opening in downtown Salt Lake City later this year which will feature the brand’s eclectic craft cocktail bar, Mortar & Pestle.

“Our Utah expansion is the next step in our plan for nationwide expansion via our Tikka Masala Burritos, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, and our other innovative Indian eats,” said founder Akash Kapoor. “The greater Salt Lake City area is growing rapidly, and we’re excited to have Curry Up Now be part of this market as it continues to develop and the population here expands.”

“We are excited to bring Curry Up Now to our hometown and opening our first location in Fort Union is the perfect way to introduce Utah to the restaurant’s amazing Indian flavors,” said John Netto of the Netto Family, the Utah-Colorado franchisee. “The Fort Union location is centrally located in the heart of Salt Lake Valley and has a great mixture of offices and families nearby. We can’t wait for everyone to try the unique and amazing menu Curry Up Now has to offer.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 11 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., with Curry Up Now leading this growth and solidifying its position as the country’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept. Curry Up Now aims to have 22 units in operation by the end of 2020, with upcoming openings slated for Utah, Colorado, California, New Jersey, Georgia, and Indiana.

The Midvale location will be open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Catering and takeout will be available, and guests are invited to order ahead using the Curry Up Now mobile app. For more information, call (801) 849-8189, visit www.curryupnow.com , and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 11 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply .