Curry Up Now Continues Growth With Second Franchise Deal in Texas in 30 Days

The Nation’s Dominant Indian Fast Casual Concept Inked a Second Deal for Five New Franchise Units in the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston, TX Areas

Dallas/ Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that’s popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, signed a deal with a franchise group in the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston areas to bring five new Curry Up Now restaurants, some with Mortar & Pestle craft cocktail bars, to hungry Texans. This deal comes on the heels of a six-unit franchise deal signed for Dallas and Austin just a few weeks earlier. Curry Up Now operates 13 restaurants and 3 craft cocktail bars across the country, with nearly 50 restaurants in varying stages of development in major regions across the United States.

Franchisees KCP Concepts’ partners Kevin Lefere, Carlisle Braun, and Pravin Kurishingal have plans to open five Curry Up Now Indian Street Food restaurants in the Richardson, Frisco, Dallas, and Fort Worth areas. Some of these will feature the Mortar and Pestle craft cocktail bar available to franchisees. The group seeks restaurant sites in the busiest mass gathering spaces in their territory and plan to open in Summer of 2021.

“We have been looking to invest in a restaurant franchise for a while and were particularly attracted to Curry Up Now for, not only the ingenuity and quality of the food, but for the forward-thinking technology that the concept has leveraged to create a seamless experience for both operators and customers,” said Lefere.

“Indian and Thai concepts were of particular interest, mainly because of the lack of competition in the QSR arena, but many don’t have the same modern atmosphere and feel as does the Curry Up Now brand,” added Braun. “There is nothing else out there quite as innovative and approachable, and we are beyond excited to introduce this concept to the Dallas and Houston communities in the near future.”

“KCP Concepts is the ideal partner for further expanding the Curry Up Now brand into the Lone Star state. Their vast knowledge of the restaurant scene in both Dallas and Houston, and experience in franchise operations, gives us full confidence that their locations will be a great success,” said Akash Kappor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now. “It has been our goal since day one to deliver Indian flavors that are authentic by nature, yet uniquely formatted for everyone to enjoy without being intimidated by ethnic cuisine. This imminent expansion into the state of Texas will allow us to share Curry Up Now with even more of the country, and I can’t wait to start serving our Tikka Masala Burritos, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan and our Fried Tandoori Chicken Sandwich in the greater Dallas area, Austin, Houston & beyond.”

Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian cuisine in an approachable way for American consumers by utilizing formats that are recognizably mainstream. Their signature dishes include Burritos, Bowls, Sexy Fries (a poutine of sorts), Naughty Naan, Quesadillix (Curry Up Now’s spin on a quesadilla), Tacos and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 12 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://brands.fransmart.com/curry-up-now/ .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .

