Curry Up Now Continues Growth With Franchise Group in Texas

The nation’s dominant Indian fast casual concept inked a deal for six new franchise units in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin, Texas areas

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that’s popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, signed a deal with a franchise group in the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin areas to bring six new Curry Up Now restaurants and Mortar & Pestle craft cocktail bars to hungry Texans. Curry Up Now operates 11 restaurants and three craft cocktail bars across the country, with nearly 50 restaurants in varying stages of development in major regions across the United States.

“We’re proud to continue Curry Up Now’s expansion to Texas with our new franchisee and are thrilled to be bringing our restaurant to Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin,” said Akash Kapoor, CEO and Founder of Curry Up Now. “We have great franchise partners in Ankita Mehta, Kamlesh Modi, Ratnakar Mody, and Aryan Vig and we have full confidence that they will successfully grow the Curry Up Now brand in Texas.”

The new franchisees have secured their first location and anticipate opening in March of 2021 at The Grandscape, a large multi-use entertainment, dining, and retail complex in The Colony, Texas. The Grandscape location will feature a Curry Up Now restaurant and Mortar & Pestle craft cocktail bar. Three other locations are slated for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and an additional two in Austin as part of their six-unit deal.

“What excites me about Curry Up Now is the menu and the way they construct/deconstruct the Indo- fusion concept,” said franchisee Ankita Mehta. “I love cooking and write a blog named ‘Life Love & Curry.’ What better opportunity would it be to partner up with a franchise sharing my passion. I was born and brought up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so bringing Curry Up Now here feels like bringing home a piece of my food culture, my dream, passion, and vision for a bright future.”

Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian cuisine in an approachable way for American consumers by utilizing formats that are recognizably mainstream. Their signature dishes include Burritos, Bowls, Sexy Fries (a poutine of sorts), Naughty Naan, Quesadillix (Curry Up Now’s spin on a quesadilla), Tacos and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 12 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://brands.fransmart.com/curry-up-now/ .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Kelly Propst

Largemouth PR

kelly@largemouthpr.com

919-395-7345

The post Curry Up Now Continues Growth With Franchise Group in Texas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.